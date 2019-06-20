 Skip to main content

Sports Vast archive of Russian doping data handed to track body

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Vast archive of Russian doping data handed to track body

Moscow
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The World Anti-Doping Agency has handed over more than 100,000 computer files on Russia to the body investigating drug cases in track and field.

The files, originally from the Moscow drug-testing laboratory, could reveal more past doping offences by top Russian athletes, even if they were originally covered up.

The handover, announced Thursday, comes as Russia pushes to have its track team fully reinstated in time for the track and field world championships in Qatar in September and October.

Story continues below advertisement

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track, says the archive contains around 110,000 files. WADA obtained the Moscow lab files and raw data from the drug-testing equipment in January after much wrangling with Russian authorities and spent months piecing it together before handing over a 500-gigabyte package to the AIU on Tuesday.

“The AIU will start analyzing the LIMS data immediately with a view to reporting its findings to the IAAF Council in due course,” the AIU said in a statement Thursday. “Whilst the AIU is committed to making every effort to complete its review of the data as soon as possible, it is not in a position to say how long the exercise will take.”

The archive covers the period from 2012 through August 2015, when doping was widespread in Russian track and field. Dozens of athletes from that time have already received doping suspensions.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter