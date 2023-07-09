Open this photo in gallery: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates winning match point against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon on July 9, 2023.Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Wimbledon organizers haven’t shied away from showing their support for Ukraine and on Sunday, the crowd got into the act as well by loudly booing Belarusian Victoria Azarenka off the court.

Azarenka, 33, had just lost a tight fourth-round match to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9). As she walked toward the exit, the crowd unleashed a roar of jeering. Azarenka briefly stopped, shook her head and then gestured with both hands as she left.

“It wasn’t fair,” Azarenka said after the match, adding that the gesture wasn’t meant to be rude. “It’s probably been a lot of Pimm’s throughout the day.”

Svitolina and other Ukrainian players have refused to shake hands with opponents from Belarus and Russia because of the war in Ukraine. She stuck to that stance on Sunday by walking away from Azarenka after the final point.

Azarenka, who has expressed opposition to the war, said she respected Svitolina’s decision but she couldn’t understand the crowd’s reaction. “What should I have done?” she asked. “If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or crowd, a quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that’s a shame.”

The crowd was solidly behind the Ukrainian throughout the match, greeting each of her winning points with loud applause and cheering. Several people waved small Ukrainian flags and many shouted “Slava Ukraini” or “Glory to Ukraine.”

“I heard a lot of Ukrainian people actually in the crowd,” Svitolina said afterward. “This was really special.”

She added that she drew inspiration for the victory – her first over the Belarusian in six attempts – from the fighting back home. “I feel of course more pressure that I need to win,” she said about facing off against Russian and Belarusian players. “That’s why it means a lot to get these kinds of wins. In my own way, to bring this victory, small victory, to Ukraine.”

Last year, Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players. Organizers lifted the prohibition for this year’s championship after being sanctioned by the men’s ATP and women’s WTA tours, which also threatened further punishment if the ban remained.

Svitolina, 28, disagreed with Wimbledon’s decision but she has expressed understanding at the organizers’ predicament. She also welcomed the support Wimbledon has offered, which has included providing free accommodation for Ukrainian players at all British grass-court events.

“It’s a huge help for us because a lot of players right now, they had to relocate completely,” Svitolina said. “They are paying for their family, for their friends somewhere in Europe, to find a new home.”

Among those watching on Sunday was Evgeniy Zukin, the executive director of the Ukrainian Tennis Federation.

He said all the Ukrainian players made a joint decision not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players as long as the war continues. “Everybody understands that not all Russians are the same, or Belarusians,” he said in an interview. “They’re individuals. But having in your mind, those soldiers on the front line fighting against Russians, you cannot shake hands here publicly.”

He added that he had grown accustomed to the indifference the tennis world has generally paid to the war in Ukraine. “It was really, really frustrating last year, that nobody understands your pain,” he said. “But then in the end, we see that nobody cares about your pain. It’s just your pain. And we cannot blame anyone.”

These days, most of Zukin’s work involves keeping the sport alive in Ukraine. Dozens of courts and clubs have been destroyed by shelling and several tennis players and officials have joined the military. The collapsing economy has forced even the staunchest tennis enthusiast to forego the extra expense of playing. Wartime restrictions that prevent adult men from going abroad have also closed a potential option for elite male players.

And yet, the game is making something of a comeback.

A handful of clubs and public courts have reopened, and people have started picking up their racquets again, even in battle-scarred cities such as Kherson. The federation held national indoor championships last December and it’s holding outdoor championships this summer.

Ukraine’s top female players are also enjoying their best summer yet. Svitolina has advanced to the quarter-final at Wimbledon and her compatriot Lesia Tsurenko made it to the fourth round before losing on Sunday to Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3.

While Zukin is proud of the accomplishments this season – Svitolina also made the quarter-finals of the French Open and Tsurenko got to the fourth round in Paris – he worries about the future of tennis in Ukraine. “My biggest concern is what will happen in five to 10 years, because you’re losing a generation,” he said. “We’re going to lose a lot of potential.”

He hasn’t been back to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. He was in Turkey with his family at a Davis Cup event and they have since relocated to London. Some people have labelled him a traitor for not returning and fighting, but Zukin said his efforts are best served outside the country by raising money and awareness for tennis in Ukraine.

“From the beginning of the war, I had just one goal: to keep the organization afloat,” he said. “And when the war is over, we can think about something bigger.”