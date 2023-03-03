Toronto Maple Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly, one of the Leafs' pickups at the NHL trade deadline, battles Calgary Flames centre Trevor Lewis for the puck in front of goaltender Jacob Markstrom in Calgary on Mar. 2.Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

If the goal is excitement (and it should be), the just-completed NHL trade deadline was an all-timer. Instead of the usual shrill hype, we got actual follow through. Congratulations to everyone in the league and welcome to the 21st century.

But if the goal is measurable ROI, someone messed up big time. Several executives have made decisions in the past two weeks that will cost their team for four or five years. A couple are going to lose their jobs on the back of this. If those men are remembered, it will be as a sort of local talk-radio curse.

These are the executives who should be praised most highly. They aren’t just trying, which is new in the NHL context. They’re overtrying. That’s how you create content.

Managing a hockey team isn’t like working for The Co-Operators. The goal isn’t modest, reliable returns. The objective should be victory or death.

On that note, the sworn miserabalists who support the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently enjoying a break in the clouds. The NHL’s favourite peek-a-boo team – ‘Here I am! Now I’m gone!’ – isn’t doing anything special on the ice. But there are signs of life off it.

In their current incarnation, the Leafs have been regular deadline tinkerers. Swap in a veteran for a pick. Take on someone else’s garbage contract in return for a depth defenceman.

Every year, the Leafs show up at training camp full of the conviction that this is the right mix.

“Everything they’re doing now is about winning,” general manager Kyle Dubas said of his team six months ago.

Apparently, whatever they’ve been doing about winning since (commuting to win? grocery shopping to win?) isn’t winning enough. The Leafs decided they needed some more people who do everything about winning, mostly guys who play on losers.

In the end, seven bodies in, including Ryan O’Reilly, and seven bodies out, largely prospects.

The headline is “All in.” People keep saying that like it gives you a one-goal advantage before every playoff game.

A better headline would be “Almost Last Chance.” You are watching a team coming to grips with the big idea that most of its other big ideas weren’t great.

The Leafs M.O. in the Brendan Shanahan era is moderation. Having drawn a couple of winning numbers in the draft, the idea was to let the team coalesce at its own pace. The choice of GM – a numbers-based technocrat – suggested an organizational emphasis on prudence and incremental change.

That didn’t work.

Moderation isn’t the worst philosophy for a sports franchise, but it’s low reward. If it works, great. You were bad, drafted and got good. Hurray for you.

If it doesn’t work, you become boring. Moderation is a Tuesday night in January. No one talks about the Tuesday night that changed their life. Nobody ever says, ‘You know, let’s meet up on a Tuesday.’ If you’re not going to win, you must at least give people the weekend.

Moderation got the Leafs into the jam they’re in now – a team that looks like it should win, but can’t. What are you going to do with a team like that, in a town like this? Nothing. You can’t do anything with these guys. They’re too good to be useless, and too useless to be good.

They’re just over there sucking up a bunch of money and talking, talking, talking about how it’ll be different this time. When it isn’t different, they apologize and say it’ll be different next time. The Leafs are the world’s worst and hardest-to-leave boyfriend. Not a bad guy, but no follow through. Never does what he says he’ll do. Doesn’t show up when it matters (in April).

Say this much for the Edmonton Oilers – another obsessed-over, perpetually wrong-footed franchise that should be great but isn’t. When the Oilers fail, they do it with panache. They don’t just collapse. They collapse with style.

The Leafs just sort of deflate. Like a soufflé that can’t play defence.

Are the Leafs good now that they’ve got Luke Schenn back? I have no idea and neither do you. You thought the Leafs were good last year, and the year before that, and you were wrong. Why do you trust yourself all of a sudden? If you think the Leafs are good, I’d call that fairly scientific evidence they are not.

All we can say for sure at this moment is that these Leafs have finally become immoderate. Seven years after drafting Auston Matthews, they’ve lost their ‘Everything’s going to turn out in the end’ smirk. Hence their manic need to acquire a million defencemen.

They used to talk about this team as an intergenerational juggernaut, moving seamlessly from a winning older group to a winning younger one and so on. That’s out the window now. The Leafs will take one win, any way they can get it. The future can find its own ride home.

It’s desperate, and I like it.

Anyone from Toronto is easier to like with a whiff of desolation on them. What’d self-actualization ever get this city? A real-estate crisis. Who knew that if you kept telling people how you great you are, they’d start believing you? Like all iconic franchises, the Leafs are a portrait of the city they play in.

The Leafs still have a few advantages – a bar so low you couldn’t slip a beer coaster under it; a core that can’t be moved; a fan base that’ll buy anything as long as you don’t yell at or talk down to them; an ownership group that shows up at board meetings like a cartoon cat with dollar signs bulging from their eye sockets. The mulligans for this executive remain unlimited.

But eventually even the most under-control, trust-the-process types start to lose the plot. The Leafs just got there. It probably won’t work because nothing’s worked before. This way, at least there’s some excitement before the disappointment.