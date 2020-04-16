 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Vintage photos: Today in sports history

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

To celebrate and remember the games and events we are missing, the Globe presents a collection of vintage photography marking significant moments in sports history chosen by the editors on our sports desk. We will add to it daily.

Open this photo in gallery

Arthur Ashe photographed at San Francisco State University, April 16, 1980.

Sal Veder/The Associated Press

April 16, 1980: Arthur Ashe retires from pro tennis

When Arthur Ashe was growing up, he wasn’t allowed to play against whites or on some tennis courts in segregated parts of Richmond, Va. But he persevered and became the first Black to win the men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. and Australian Opens. A popular athlete, he had a flashy, go-for-broke playing style. Controlled and dignified on and off the court, with impeccable manners, the slender, 6-foot-1 American had a heart attack in 1979. He died at 49 in 1993 of complications from HIV, believed to have been acquired after a blood transfusion during heart surgery. The main stadium at the U.S. Open is named in his honour.

Open this photo in gallery

From left, Brooklyn Dodgers baseball players John Jorgensen, Pee Wee Reese, Ed Stanky and Jackie Robinson at Ebbets Field in New York.

Anonymous/The Associated Press

April 15, 1947: Jackie Robinson makes MLB debut

Having led the Montreal Royals to an International League championship in 1946, Jackie Robinson opened the 1947 season by signing a contract with the parent club, the Brooklyn Dodgers, and five days later made his major-league debut. With 26,623 fans thronging Ebbets Field, the then-28-year-old Robinson played first base and went hitless, but scored the winning run in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves. More importantly, he became the first African-American to play in the majors since Moses Fleetwood Walker in 1884, and was well on his way to a Hall of Fame career that ultimately resulted in his No. 42 uniform number being retired across baseball exactly 50 years later.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The inaugural game of the Montreal Expos at Jarry Park on April 14, 1969.

Archives de la Ville de MontrÈal/Archives de la Ville de MontrÈal

April 14, 1969: Expos make Montreal debut

In the first regular-season Major League Baseball game held outside of the United States, the Montreal Expos played host to the St. Louis Cardinals at Jarry Park Stadium. The announced crowd of 29,184 didn’t have to wait long to get excited in the matinee matchup, as Mack Jones’s three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning put the Expos on top early and propelled them to an eventual 8-7 victory.

Open this photo in gallery

Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Stephen Munday/AFP/Getty Images

April 13, 1997: Tiger Woods wins Masters by record 12 strokes

With a four-foot putt on the 18th hole in the final round, his now-famous fist pump and Sunday red shirt, Tiger Woods marched into history at the 61st Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. His record 12-shot victory (over Tom Kite) was the first of his five Masters titles and 15 majors. At 21, Woods was the youngest golfer to take the Masters and the first winner of Asian or African descent. His record-low 18-under 270 has never been matched.

Open this photo in gallery

Larry Holmes, right, throws a left punch against Trevor Berbick during the title fight at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ring Magazine/AFP/Getty Images

April 11, 1981: Holmes beats Berbick in 15 rounds for heavyweight title

Larry Holmes, right, giving a powerful left to Canadian heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick, expected to win their WBC championship bout at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But Berbick, using his quick reflexes and crouching frequently, surprised Holmes by dodging almost everything he threw. But the moral victory wasn’t enough; the fight lasted the full 15 rounds, which the American won in a unanimous decision.

Open this photo in gallery

Emile "Butch" Bouchard, captain of the Montreal Canadiens with the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Detroit Red Wings with a final score of 3-1, in Montreal.

The Associated Press

April 10, 1956: Canadiens beat Red Wings to win the Stanley Cup

With a regular-season record of 45-15-10, the Montreal Canadiens were overwhelming favourites to win the Stanley Cup. With a murderer’s row lineup of Maurice (Rocket) Richard, Dickie Moore, Jean Béliveau, Doug Harvey and Henri Richard, with Jacques Plante in net, it’s no wonder. The Habs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 in Montreal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final that season, with captain Émile (Butch) Bouchard holding the trophy, above. It was the first of five successive Cups won by the Canadiens.

Open this photo in gallery

The New York Yankees' Rickey Henderson steals his 800th base at Yankee Stadium.

Susan Ragan/The Associated Press

April 9, 1989: Rickey Henderson steals 800th base

Rickey Henderson was likely pretty proud when he stole second base, the 800th steal of his career, in Cleveland’s 4-3 win over the New York Yankees. But Henderson was proud of everything he did, and backed up his braggadocio with results. He ended up with 1,406 steals in his Hall of Fame career and was one of the greatest leadoff hitters in major-league history.

Open this photo in gallery

Henry Aaron photographed at Atlanta Stadium after his game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he hit his 715th career homer.

The Canadian Press

April 8, 1974: No. 715 for Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron is all smiles after hitting his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta on April 8, 1974. The fourth-inning blast, off Dodgers pitcher Al Downing, gave the Braves slugger one more dinger than the legendary Babe Ruth, who had been baseball’s career home run king since 1921.

Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto Blue Jays' inaugural home opener.

Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

April 7, 1977: Blue Jays play ball

More than 44,000 fans were on hand on as the Toronto Blue Jays began play with a game against the Chicago White Sox at Exhibition Stadium. Despite a small snow storm that began shortly before the opening pitch, the Blue Jays went on to win, 9-5, led by a pair of home runs from Doug Ault. Although Toronto went on to play many shaky seasons in the following decades, the club had some of their best years in the early nineties, led by a star-studded roster in 1993.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Oriole Park at Camden Yard in Baltimore, Maryland photographed in 1992.

Patrick Semansky/AP

April 6, 1992: Oriole Park at Camden Yards opens

When the Orioles opened their new stadium in downtown Baltimore, it marked the dawn of a new era in baseball parks. Soon, almost every team in the majors would eschew their multi-use sports stadiums for baseball-only, grass-turfed homes.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies