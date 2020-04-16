Vintage photos: Today in sports history

To celebrate and remember the games and events we are missing, the Globe presents a collection of vintage photography marking significant moments in sports history chosen by the editors on our sports desk. We will add to it daily.
April 16, 1980: Arthur Ashe retires from pro tennis
When Arthur Ashe was growing up, he wasn’t allowed to play against whites or on some tennis courts in segregated parts of Richmond, Va. But he persevered and became the first Black to win the men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. and Australian Opens. A popular athlete, he had a flashy, go-for-broke playing style. Controlled and dignified on and off the court, with impeccable manners, the slender, 6-foot-1 American had a heart attack in 1979. He died at 49 in 1993 of complications from HIV, believed to have been acquired after a blood transfusion during heart surgery. The main stadium at the U.S. Open is named in his honour.
April 15, 1947: Jackie Robinson makes MLB debut
Having led the Montreal Royals to an International League championship in 1946, Jackie Robinson opened the 1947 season by signing a contract with the parent club, the Brooklyn Dodgers, and five days later made his major-league debut. With 26,623 fans thronging Ebbets Field, the then-28-year-old Robinson played first base and went hitless, but scored the winning run in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves. More importantly, he became the first African-American to play in the majors since Moses Fleetwood Walker in 1884, and was well on his way to a Hall of Fame career that ultimately resulted in his No. 42 uniform number being retired across baseball exactly 50 years later.
April 14, 1969: Expos make Montreal debut
In the first regular-season Major League Baseball game held outside of the United States, the Montreal Expos played host to the St. Louis Cardinals at Jarry Park Stadium. The announced crowd of 29,184 didn’t have to wait long to get excited in the matinee matchup, as Mack Jones’s three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning put the Expos on top early and propelled them to an eventual 8-7 victory.
April 13, 1997: Tiger Woods wins Masters by record 12 strokes
With a four-foot putt on the 18th hole in the final round, his now-famous fist pump and Sunday red shirt, Tiger Woods marched into history at the 61st Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. His record 12-shot victory (over Tom Kite) was the first of his five Masters titles and 15 majors. At 21, Woods was the youngest golfer to take the Masters and the first winner of Asian or African descent. His record-low 18-under 270 has never been matched.
April 11, 1981: Holmes beats Berbick in 15 rounds for heavyweight title
Larry Holmes, right, giving a powerful left to Canadian heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick, expected to win their WBC championship bout at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But Berbick, using his quick reflexes and crouching frequently, surprised Holmes by dodging almost everything he threw. But the moral victory wasn’t enough; the fight lasted the full 15 rounds, which the American won in a unanimous decision.
April 10, 1956: Canadiens beat Red Wings to win the Stanley Cup
With a regular-season record of 45-15-10, the Montreal Canadiens were overwhelming favourites to win the Stanley Cup. With a murderer’s row lineup of Maurice (Rocket) Richard, Dickie Moore, Jean Béliveau, Doug Harvey and Henri Richard, with Jacques Plante in net, it’s no wonder. The Habs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 in Montreal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final that season, with captain Émile (Butch) Bouchard holding the trophy, above. It was the first of five successive Cups won by the Canadiens.
April 9, 1989: Rickey Henderson steals 800th base
Rickey Henderson was likely pretty proud when he stole second base, the 800th steal of his career, in Cleveland’s 4-3 win over the New York Yankees. But Henderson was proud of everything he did, and backed up his braggadocio with results. He ended up with 1,406 steals in his Hall of Fame career and was one of the greatest leadoff hitters in major-league history.
April 8, 1974: No. 715 for Hank Aaron
Hank Aaron is all smiles after hitting his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta on April 8, 1974. The fourth-inning blast, off Dodgers pitcher Al Downing, gave the Braves slugger one more dinger than the legendary Babe Ruth, who had been baseball’s career home run king since 1921.
April 7, 1977: Blue Jays play ball
More than 44,000 fans were on hand on as the Toronto Blue Jays began play with a game against the Chicago White Sox at Exhibition Stadium. Despite a small snow storm that began shortly before the opening pitch, the Blue Jays went on to win, 9-5, led by a pair of home runs from Doug Ault. Although Toronto went on to play many shaky seasons in the following decades, the club had some of their best years in the early nineties, led by a star-studded roster in 1993.
April 6, 1992: Oriole Park at Camden Yards opens
When the Orioles opened their new stadium in downtown Baltimore, it marked the dawn of a new era in baseball parks. Soon, almost every team in the majors would eschew their multi-use sports stadiums for baseball-only, grass-turfed homes.