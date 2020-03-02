 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Visa issues finally resolved, Chase Stanley rejoins Toronto Wolfpack in England

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

New Zealand international Chase Stanley is back with the Toronto Wolfpack after missing the first five games of the season due to visa issues.

The Australian-born back, who had been back home waiting for his paperwork to go through, rejoined the Wolfpack after arriving in England on Monday.

The transatlantic rugby league team has lost all five of its matches to date in the top-tier Super League.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto started its debut season in Super League with a thin 23-man roster due to salary cap issues. Coupled with a string of injuries, Stanley’s absence was one more thing the transatlantic rugby league team had to deal with.

The 30-year-old Stanley scored 13 tries in 17 appearances for the Wolfpack in 2019, his second season with the club. Previously he played in Australia’s NRL for St. George Illawarra, Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Toronto plays at Leeds Rhinos (3-1-0) on Thursday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies