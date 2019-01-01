 Skip to main content

Sports Vlhova beats Shiffrin to win parallel slalom in Oslo

Vlhova beats Shiffrin to win parallel slalom in Oslo

The Associated Press
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia beat overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin in both runs of the final to win a parallel slalom city event Tuesday.

In the men’s race, Austria’s Marco Schwarz claimed the first World Cup victory of his career when British opponent Dave Ryding missed a gate.

Ryding was attempting to become the first British skier – man or woman – in the history of the 51-year-old World Cup to win a race.

He eliminated overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher in the quarter-finals when Hirscher straddled a gate as he attempted to erase a first-run deficit.

Valhova’s victory was the sixth of her career.

Erin Mielzynski of Collingwood, Ont., had her best performance of the season, finishing in fifth.

She and Schwarz, both 23, each won gold medals at the 2012 Youth Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.

Needing to complete eight runs over four rounds to win in a knockout format, skiers were shuttled back up to the start after each leg following brief pit stops with their ski technicians.

The night event was held inside the Holmenkollen ski jumping arena, which was used for the 1952 Olympics.

