Open this photo in gallery: Wales' Dan Biggar evades a tackle during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, on Sept. 10.Bob Edme/The Associated Press

Wales struggled to hold off fast-finishing Fiji to win 32-26 in the latest instalment of their entertaining Rugby World Cup rivalry on Sunday.

The pretournament hype around Fiji looked to be justified when Waisea Nayacalevu and Lekima Tagitagivalu scored classic Fijian tries from deep in the space of four minutes to vault their team into a 14-8 lead by the 17th.

They didn’t score another point until the 73rd as the Welsh regrouped to deliver a mature and determined riposte, even claiming an attacking bonus point for going over for four tries. Josh Adams, the top try-scorer in the 2019 World Cup, got off the mark four years later with one of them.

This was the fifth straight World Cup where these two teams have met in the pool stage and Fiji’s only win remains that epic 38-34 victory in Nantes in 2007, the last time the tournament was staged in France.

Just one game in and Wales – a semi-finalist in 2011 and 2019 – already looks in good shape to reach the quarter-finals again under Warren Gatland, with Australia, Georgia and Portugal the other teams in Pool C.

This didn’t quite reach those levels, though it wasn’t far off, with Fiji producing some spellbinding rugby early on that had Welsh tacklers flapping at thin air and summoning up one last flourish that nearly brought about a thrilling victory.

Fiji might now need to beat Australia if it is to reach the quarter-finals.

South Africa 18, Scotland 3

MARSEILLE, France – South Africa put the squeeze on a brave Scotland, scoring two tries early in the second half to break open a close game and win 18-3 to open its Rugby World Cup title defence on Sunday. The Springboks showed both sides of their game when flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit bashed his way over in the 46th minute and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse flew on to a perfect cross-kick from Manie Libbok three minutes later to make a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime suddenly comfortable. There were no more points as South Africa closed it down, using its set-piece dominance and physical defence to keep the game Scots at bay.

Japan 42, Chile 12

TOULOUSE, France – Japan won the game. Chile won the occasion. Chile’s debut at the Rugby World Cup went better than anyone expected even though it lost to Japan 42-12 on Sunday. Los Condores were willing and able and gave Japan, a quarter-finalist at the last World Cup, a hard time in an entertaining match. They even had a sizable amount of support at Stadium de Toulouse judging by all of the red jerseys. Injured captain Kazuki Himeno was a late withdrawal but Japan still started with nine players with World Cup experience and bagged the win and bonus point from six converted tries. But they also conceded two tries and were tattooed by Chilean defenders in baking conditions.

On Saturday, it was: Ireland 82, Romania 8; Italy 52, Namibia 8; Australia 35, Georgia 15; and England 27, Argentina 10.

The Associated Press