Open this photo in gallery: Wales' Jac Morgan reacts, during the Summer Nations Series match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, on Aug. 19, 2023.The Canadian Press

Wales will head into the Rugby World Cup with co-captains in a break with tradition by coach Warren Gatland, with hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan getting the honour when the 33-man squad was announced on Monday.

Ken Owens was ruled out because of a back injury, forcing Gatland to pick a new on-field leader for the tournament in France starting Sept. 8.

However, Gatland has chosen to go with two captains. The 23-year-old Morgan isn’t a surprise, having led the Welsh in their most recent warm-up game – a 52-16 loss to South Africa on Saturday.

Lake, 24, perhaps was. He is a teammate of Morgan at the Ospreys and they played together for Wales under-20s, too.

“They are two young players who will complement each other really well,” Gatland said. “They are good mates and have a good relationship.

“It is something that I have never done before and it is a good opportunity for them.”

Wales, which has reached the semi-finals in two of the past three World Cups, is in the same pool as Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia. The team’s opening game is against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.

Seventeen players in the squad have previous World Cup experience, with centre George North set to appear in the tournament for the fourth time – matching the achievement of the likes of Jonny Wilkinson, Brian O’Driscoll, Dan Carter and Richie McCaw.

Loosehead prop Corey Domachowski and tighthead Henry Thomas won their first senior caps for Wales this month.

No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and flyhalf Gareth Anscombe were picked despite being injury concerns and missing the warm-up games in August, while wing Alex Cuthbert was one of the 15 players cut from the enlarged training squad.

Gatland has gone with two scrumhalves – Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams – and three flyhalves. One of the No. 10s, Sam Costelow, will provide scrumhalf cover for the tournament.

“You have got a pinching point in the squad somewhere in terms of the numbers,” Gatland said, “but those nines have been pretty robust and we are confident they are going to be fine.”

Wales

Forwards: Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake (co-captain), Dylan Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (co-captain), Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright. Backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.