Washington Capitals (41-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

Bottom line

Washington visits Toronto aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Maple Leafs are 27-11-3 in conference play. Toronto ranks fourth in the league with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

The Capitals are 28-12-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has scored 244 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 46.

Toronto beat Washington 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 28.

Top performers

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 99 points. Mitch Marner has four goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 46 goals and has 85 points. Tom Wilson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Past 10 games

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Injuries

Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Wayne Simmonds: day to day (illness).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (maintenance).