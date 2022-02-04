Performers dance in a pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 58

Performers at the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 58

Performers during the opening ceremony pre-show at the Bird's Nest in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022.BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters 3 of 58

Performers during the pre-show at the opening ceremony in Beijing, China on Friday February 4, 2022.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 4 of 58

China's President Xi Jinping waves at the audience standing beside his wife Peng Liyuan during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 58

Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 6 of 58

Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Maddie Meyer/Getty Images 7 of 58

Inside the Bird's Nest stadium during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing, China.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 8 of 58

The flag of the People's Republic of China is passed hand to hand as it enters the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 9 of 58

The flag of the People's Republic of China is raised during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Friday February 4, 2022.Alex Pantling/Getty Images 10 of 58

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waves at the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 11 of 58

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022.CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 58

Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images 13 of 58

The Olympic Rings are revealed during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 58

Greece flag bearers Apostolos Angelis and Maria Ntanou of carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.David Ramos/Getty Images 15 of 58

The delegation from Turkey take part in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 58

Flag bearers Arisa Go and Akito Watabe of Team Japan carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 17 of 58

Fireworks display seen from outside the National Stadium during the opening ceremony in Beijing.LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters 18 of 58

Team Chinese Taipei flag bearers Ping-Jui Ho and Yu Ting Huang of carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 19 of 58

Flag bearers Edson Luques Bindilatti and Jaqueline Mourao of Team Brazil carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images 20 of 58

Members of Team Canada are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.David Ramos/Getty Images 21 of 58

Flag bearers Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin of Team Canada lead the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images 22 of 58

Team Canada during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 23 of 58

Flag bearers Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin of Team Canada carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images 24 of 58

A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 58

Team Ghana flag bearer Carlos Maeder carries their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 26 of 58

Denmark's flag bearers Madeleine Dupont(R) and Frans Nielsen parade during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 58

Flagbearers Paulina Ramanauskaite and Deividas Kizala of Lithuania during the opening ceremony.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters 28 of 58

Team Spain flag bearers Queralt Castellet and Ander Mirambell carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.David Ramos/Getty Images 29 of 58

Athletes from Ukraine march into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 30 of 58

Olga Fatkulina and Vadim Shipachyov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, carry a flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 31 of 58

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.Carl Court/The Associated Press 32 of 58

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.Carl Court/The Associated Press 33 of 58

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) looks on during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 58

The delegation from Kazakhstan takes part in the parade of athletes, underneath the Olympics rings, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 58

Flag bearers Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States and John Shuster of the United States lead their delegation during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 36 of 58

Kellie Delka and William C. Flaherty, of Puerto Rico carry their national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, February 4, 2022 in Beijing.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 37 of 58

Andres Ambuhl and Wendy Holdener, of Switzerland, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press 38 of 58

Karen Chanloung and Nicola Zanon, of Thailand, carry their national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 39 of 58

Flagbearers Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding of Great Britain during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday, February 4, 2022.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters 40 of 58

Team France flag bearers Kevin Rolland and Tessa Worley lead the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Julian Finney/Getty Images 41 of 58

Members of Team China wave flags during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images 42 of 58

Performers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in front of the large Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Friday February 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.Matthias Hangst/Getty Images 43 of 58

Performers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in front of the large Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images 44 of 58

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach before giving a speech during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China on Friday February 4, 2022.ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters 45 of 58

View inside the Bird's Nest stadium as fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 46 of 58

A projection display of photos is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 47 of 58

Performers during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.MARKO DJURICA 48 of 58

Performers during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.DAVID W CERNY/Reuters 49 of 58

Former athletes carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters 50 of 58

Children sing the Olympic national anthem during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China on Friday February 4, 2022.MARKO DJURICA 51 of 58

Performers during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.BEN STANSALL/Getty Images 52 of 58

Bing Dwen Dwen, the Winter Olympics mascot, performs during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in Beijing on Friday, February 4, 2022.JAMES HILL/The New York Times 53 of 58

Children perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 54 of 58

Performers during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, China.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 55 of 58

Torchbearer holds the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 56 of 58

Torch bearers transfer the flame between torches during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 57 of 58

The Olympic torch is lit during the opening ceremony officially commencing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Bird's Nest Stadium.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 58 of 58

No one likes the Olympic opening ceremony anymore. We still watch them, but only by force of habit.

They manage the trick of being totally predictable, but not the least bit comfy. They’re full of tired choreography and tiresome speeches. Aside from some cute children and the possibility of a celebrity sighting, there is little to recommend them as entertainment.

The athletes parade takes forever. The storylines are cloying. And don’t even get started about the special effects. The first time you saw something projected onto the floor of a stadium, it was wild. Now, they’re doing it in high-school gyms, yet the Olympics A/V team still treats it like the invention of moving pictures.

But the big problem is nostalgia.

An opening ceremony reminds us of a time when people believed in the binding power of such displays. It takes us back to Vancouver, London and Beijing 1.0. That was before the gyre started widening for those of us in the West. Back when it still felt like we were history’s permanent winners.

Now that most people have lost faith in the idea of infinite growth and possibility, one of the Olympics’ primary functions is reminding us of when we did. But not in a good, aspirational way. More of a sad, disillusioned way.

The first time China rolled out one of these things, the goal was awe. If that was zigging, this time they zagged. Instead of exciting our envy and fear, Beijing 2022 organizers decided to bore us into compliance.

This disappointment to come was made possible by the surrender of the Tokyo Olympics. Faced with a Games they didn’t want to stage in a country angry at them for doing so, and having fired the show’s director hours before it made its debut, organizers in Japan crumpled. It may have been the worst thing I’ve ever spent an evening sitting through, and I have watched a lot of bad August baseball.

Anyone could top the Tokyo opening ceremony. You dancing around your living room while your cat plays the tambourine would be more fun to watch.

All that was required was a minimal injection of enthusiasm. Just bulk buy some bottle rockets and flip on some Bob Seger.

Beijing did that, pretty much literally. There were fireworks. There was music. And that’s it.

Steven Spielberg called the 2008 Beijing Games’ opener “the grandest spectacle of the new millennium.” More people watched it than have ever watched anything else. So although we don’t pay taxes in China, it was hard not to feel just a little ripped off this time. On the plus side, it was short – a tight 140 minutes.

On the downside, as of about an hour after it ended, it’s difficult to remember anything about it. There were a bunch of guys waving Day-Glo pool noodles. Did that happen or did I hit my head in the bathroom and hallucinate it?

The soundtrack had the featureless unplaceability that now typifies all such events. It could have been recorded anywhere, by anyone, in any language. Where we once had the mid-Atlantic accent, we now have mid-Pacific pop.

Nothing stood out. Nothing stuck. Nothing aroused.

That was clearly by plan. If the world wanted to enjoy another US$300-million show, maybe it wasn’t a great idea to spend the run-up yelling at the people putting it on.

These days, the best you can hope for from an opening ceremony are small hits of absurdity. Thankfully, the people in charge lack the self-awareness required to screen those out.

How about International Olympic Committee president Tommy Bach straight-facedly telling people to “give peace a chance.”

Man, how about you give peace a chance? When was the last time you got one of your dictator pals on the phone and tried talking him down? I don’t know any dictators. Not well, at least. So it doesn’t really matter how many chances I give peace.

Or Xi Jinping, having just dropped Vlad Putin off at an eight-star hotel and slipped into something a little slinkier (a one-size-too-small parka), clapping in Taiwan and Hong Kong. What a delightful scamp he is. He gets it.

Or speaking of Russia, their choice of flagbearer – speed skater Olga Fatkulina.

Fatkulina won a silver medal at the Sochi Games in 2014. Like many Russian medalists at those Games, she was stripped of it for doping. After a few years of lawsuits, the medal was reinstated. Now she’s leading the parade.

Oh Russia. When you’re not invading your neighbours, you’re invading my heart. Once again, they arrive at an Olympics unnamed, denied their own flag and giving no ground. Russia continues to be the Games’ least likeable, more watchable participant.

Later, Bach congratulated the athletes on their character, which I suppose they inherit genetically, like the ability to jump real high.

“You the Olympic athletes will show the world how we would look if we all respect the rules,” Bach said, and we all thought of Russia and smiled.

What’s missing from of this celebration of the world is the world. The IOC and its cronies spend the whole time at one these things reminding us that the Olympics are all about the athletes.

No. They’re not. They feature the athletes, which is not the same thing.

The players in any sort of performance are interchangeable. But no great show is possible without its audience.

The Olympics are about us. How we see ourselves, how we match up against our friends and enemies, how our lives have changed in four-year increments. You, sitting at home, watching bobsleigh for the first time since the last Winter Games, caring about what happens in bobsleigh, driving the conversation, paying the competitors’ way – you define the Olympics.

There was a small window when the people who put on an opening ceremony got that. Their goal was to delight and uplift. When people gave speeches, it felt like they were talking to the inhabitants of the real world, not the other phonies inside the Olympic beltway.

That’s over. History flipped all of us and has us down on the ground. What’s left is a tinny, repeating echo of what things used to be like back in the good ol’ days, circa the Obama presidency.

Back then, you didn’t have to feel guilty about having fun. Back then, the Olympics was a celebration of our possibilities, not a reminder of our problems.

You want to make a great opening ceremony again? Stop trying to make an impression, or sound important, or bring back the ancient art of noodle waving.

Instead, try convincing the rest of us that you volunteered to host this party because you like parties and are good at hosting them.