Wayne Middaugh leads Howard rink to victory in its opening game of Tim Hortons Brier

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Wayne Middaugh leads Howard rink to victory in its opening game of Tim Hortons Brier

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Teams practice at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press

When Wayne Middaugh first joined Glenn Howard’s team as a fifth, a utilityman role was planned: a veteran backup who could help strategize, provide guidance and have a little playing time mixed in.

It turns out he’ll be much more than a traditional alternate at the Canadian men’s curling championship.

With Howard still nursing sore ribs after a recent snowmobile accident, Middaugh has been thrust into the skip role for the Ontario-based Wild Card Three team. In his first competitive game in over five years, the Canadian Curling Hall of Famer delivered on Saturday at the WinSport Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

Middaugh made clutch draws on demand in a 9-5 win over Greg Skauge of the Northwest Territories in the opening game for both teams.

“This is the difference between Wayne Middaugh and anybody else,” Howard said. “He hasn’t played in a competitive game in five years and yet he goes out there and draws to the four-foot (ring) when he needs to.

“That’s what we expected and that’s what we got from him today.”

Middaugh threw at 85 per cent in his first Tim Hortons Brier appearance since 2013. With Howard watching from the bench, his good friend led teammates Tim March, Scott Howard and David Mathers to victory.

“It’s awesome, it’s unbelievable,” Middaugh said. “You play your whole life as a kid to get to play in the Brier and here I am. I don’t know how I got here but here I am.”

A broken leg derailed Middaugh’s competitive playing career in 2016 when he was Howard’s vice.

Middaugh, who has won Brier and world titles at three different positions, later turned to coaching. He still plays regular local league games with Howard.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in Draw 2 action, New Brunswick’s James Grattan defeated Mike McEwen’s Wild Card One 6-3, Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs dumped Yukon’s Dustin Mikkelsen 11-3 and Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher dropped a 5-4 decision to Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson.

Two of the event favourites were pushed hard in the afternoon draw.

Wild Card Two’s Kevin Koe edged Greg Smith of Newfoundland and Labrador 7-6 and Canada’s Brad Gushue scored three in the ninth end of an 11-7 victory over Quebec’s Michael Fournier.

“There’s going to be misses,” Gushue said. “We’re just trying to get something out of every shot. I think that’s the goal that we have.”

The Alberta-based Koe, who’s hoping to win a record fifth career Brier title as skip, improved to 2-0.

“We’ve been fooled a bit but I love where we’re at,” he said. “I think we’re going to keep getting better, which is good, which we’ll need to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s John Epping doubled Matt Dunstone of Saskatchewan 6-3 and Nova Scotia’s Scott McDonald defeated Eddie MacKenzie of Prince Edward Island 11-4.

Draw 4 was scheduled for Saturday night at the Markin MacPhail Centre on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park.

The preliminary round continues through Thursday night. The top four teams in each nine-team pool will advance to the two-day championship round starting Friday.

A three-team playoff is set for March 14. The champion will represent Canada at the world men’s curling championship next month at the same venue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies