 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Where’s the worst place to watch a Super Bowl? Try the stadium

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis on Feb. 5, 2012.

MATT SULLIVAN/Reuters

It should have occurred to me that taking the elevator in a Super Bowl stadium an hour before the start of the Super Bowl was a bad idea.

At the time, it felt like there was no choice. Canadians and all other foreign wretches who come to cover the game get the worst seats in the house. At Super Bowl 46, they put us up in the stands at the upper lip of Lucas Oil Stadium, roughly four kilometres from the field.

The temporary desks they’d installed were angled so that if you sat back, you could not see the field. More important, the WiFi didn’t work. What’s the worst place to watch a Super Bowl? That year, at the Super Bowl.

Story continues below advertisement

There was tell of a magical room in the bowels of the stadium, where any accredited journalist could go, where the WiFi worked and the coffee was free. One of my colleagues from the Toronto Sun and I decided to set off for this promised land.

They don’t do stairs in the United States, and all the escalators were turned to “up” in order to shuttle 70,000 fans to their seats. The only way down was the elevator. And roughly 10,000 of those 70,000 people were already trying to get down.

I don’t know how many tries it took to get on that single freight elevator, which made no sense because we were on the top floor. Were these people joy-riding at the Super Bowl? Twenty minutes we waited.

We eventually gave up on politeness and fought our way in, quite literally. The enormous car was full to bursting. We got down one floor. The doors opened. A sea of people were waiting. So many of them that you could see the crowd rolling up and down, like the tides. There was not one hair of spare room in the car.

Someone shouted, “Mr. Commissioner!”

There he was – former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue. Once the most powerful man in U.S. sport, now he couldn’t catch a lift on an elevator he’d helped pay for.

Tagliabue had the forlorn look of someone who’d already given up. How long had he been standing there? Days? It seemed possible. And it was about to get worse for him. Some Samaritan reached out of the elevator, grabbed Tagliabue by the lapels, and dragged him inside. People tried to make room for him, but that was not possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Poor Tagliabue was now wedged up against the closed doors like he was getting frisked. Upon eventual disembarkation, the former boss of the NFL would look like he’d spent the night before the Super Bowl sleeping in his car.

Another 20 minutes. That’s how long that elevator took to get to the basement. At every floor – two or three hundred of them – the car would stop, the doors would open, no one would get off, a throng would try to get on, someone would pointlessly stick a leg into the car, futzing up the automatic doors, an alarm would go off, a cross word would be uttered, an argument would start. By the time the gap had been cleared, it was full-on shouting and pointing. At every single floor.

By the time we got to the bottom, I was in a frenzy. I had been sent, at considerable expense to my employer, to a Super Bowl that I was now going to miss despite being a hundred or so yards from the field on which it was played.

The tunnels underneath any modern stadium look exactly the same. It’s all beige cinderblock and ducting. We asked someone which way the room was. No one had heard of the room, but they had seen people headed that way. No, no, the next guy said, back that way. You see where this is headed.

We were now speed walking hither and thither like a couple of maniacs. Because this was a post-9/11 Super Bowl, it was only a matter of time before someone noticed and Tasered us.

When I heard the dull roar of the crowd – the teams were taking the field – I began to run. In my mind, I was going to do a complete reconnaissance lap of the stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

What I ended up doing was turning a sudden sharp corner and running into the middle of the New York Giants as they waited to take the field.

You know how football players look big on TV? They are a lot bigger than that. Gigantically huge. Wedged into a crowd of them, none of whom took any notice of me, that was becoming clear. They were bouncing side to side and war whooping. I was being rattled around amid them, several times catching the sharp edge of a shoulder pad in the head. Whenever I turned one way, I’d be knocked back the other. I gave up and prepared to die.

Then I heard a security guard yelling: “You’re not supposed to be here now!”

Really? Thanks, man. Great info.

But he did do me the favour of reaching into the undulating pile of players and dragging me out.

“What do you think you’re doing?”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just trying to get to the media room.”

I wondered if crying might help. Because I really wanted to.

“Oh. It’s here.”

He pointed to the doorway he’d been sitting in front of.

We went into the room. I felt as though I’d been beaten with a sack of oranges. By the next morning, I would be black and blue. But there was an empty seat, a TV and coffee, and that was Nirvana.

The U.S. national anthem began. Everyone else stayed in their seats. I was already standing and it seemed much less painful to remain so.

Story continues below advertisement

When the song ended, a man rushed over to me, holding out a card. It was his U.S. Marine Corps ID.

“Sir,” he said, so loudly people turned. “I want to thank you for being THE ONLY PATRIOT IN THIS ROOM.”

“You’re welcome,” I said. “God bless America.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies