Sports

Whitecaps sign Canadian forward Tosaint Ricketts to extension through 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Tosaint Ricketts dribbes the ball during an MLS match against the San Jose Earthquakes in San Jose on Aug. 24, 2019.

Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian forward Tosaint Ricketts to a contract extension through 2021.

The 32-year-old is entering his 12th professional season.

His career includes three seasons with Toronto FC from 2016 to 2018, as well as stops in Finland, Romania, Norway, Turkey, Israel and Lithuania. He signed with the Whitecaps Aug. 9 after playing for Lithuanian side FK Suduva.

A versatile forward, Ricketts has 16 goals and four assists in 24 starts and 66 appearances in MLS competition, including playoffs. He made US$70,250 last season.

The Edmonton native has served Canada at the senior level since 2009, scoring 17 goals in 60 caps.

In his career, Ricketts has scored 81 goals in 205 starts and 331 appearances professionally and in international competition.

“We are building a roster here in Vancouver that includes a number of young professionals and it is important to have some experienced players who set the right tone and help guide the next generation,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “Tosaint is a great example for all our players, he provides leadership and at the same time knows when to have a little fun. We are very pleased to have Tosaint at our club.”

