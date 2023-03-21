Vancouver Whitecaps' Sergio Cordova, centre, and FC Dallas' Nkosi Tafari, right, vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on March 11.DARRYL DYCK

The Vancouver Whitecaps say newly acquired striker Sergio Cordova will miss the next six to eight weeks with a hamstring strain.

The team says Cordova suffered the injury in the first half of Vancouver’s 1-1 road draw with the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

The ‘Caps (0-2-2) acquired the 25-year-old Venezuelan international from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on Feb. 20, and he’s since appeared in six games across all competitions for Vancouver.

Cordova signed a three-year designated player contract with the Whitecaps that includes a club option for the 2026 season.

The six-foot-two, 192-pound forward spent the 2022 season on loan with Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake where he led the team in scoring with 11 goals across 34 appearances.

The Whitecaps are set to visit Minnesota United on Saturday.