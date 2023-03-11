Wild Card 1 skip Brendan Bottcher, front, and Ontario skip Mike McEwen keep a close eye on a shot during their 3-4 playoff game at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont., March 11.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Wild Card 1’s Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario’s Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Bottcher scored the lone deuce in the sixth end and picked up a critical steal in the ninth that put the game away.

He advanced to Sunday’s semi-final with the victory while McEwen was eliminated.

Defending champion Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The 1-2 winner will advance directly to the final on Sunday evening. The 1-2 loser will play Bottcher.

The Brier champion will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men’s curling championship in Ottawa.