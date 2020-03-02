 Skip to main content

Sports

Wild Card skip Mike McEwen beats Northwest Territories to remain unbeaten at Brier

KINGSTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Team Wild Card skip Mike McEwen throws as he takes on Team Yukon at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on March 1, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Team Wild Card’s Mike McEwen defeated Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 6-2 to remain unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen’s Manitoba rink moved into a first-place tie with Ontario’s John Epping in Pool A at 3-0.

In other early games, Quebec’s Alek Bedard beat Nunavut’s Jake Higgs 7-4 and Nova Scotia’s Jamie Murphy dumped Bryan Cochrane of Prince Edward Island 11-2.

Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone scored four in the 10th end for a 9-8 victory over British Columbia’s Steve Laycock. Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher, who leads Pool B at 3-0, was off for the morning draw.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Monday at the Leon’s Centre.

The preliminary round continues through Wednesday night. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the championship round.

The four-team Page Playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday.

