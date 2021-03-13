 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Wild Card Two's Kevin Koe moves into sole possession of first place at Brier

Calgary, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Team Wild Card Two skip Kevin Koe, centre, makes a shot as third BJ Neufeld, left, and lead Ben Hebert look on while they play Team Manitoba at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Wild Card Two’s Kevin Koe defeated Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson 12-4 on Saturday afternoon to secure at least a playoff tiebreaker at the Canadian men’s curling championship.

Koe had two early three-point ends in a game that was conceded after the minimum eight ends. He improved to 9-2 and moved into sole possession of first place in the championship pool standings.

Wild Card Three’s Wayne Middaugh fell into a second-place tie after dropping a 6-3 decision to Canada’s Brad Gushue.

Both teams were left with 8-3 records entering the evening draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Joining them in a four-way tie were Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone and Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher.

Dunstone edged Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs 5-4 and Bottcher downed Ontario’s John Epping 8-3.

The top three teams will advance to Sunday’s playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will meet in an afternoon semifinal with the winner to face the top seed in the evening final.

Epping still had a chance at the playoffs at 7-4 but Jacobs and Gunnlaugson will miss the cut at 6-5.

Gushue won the Tim Hortons Brier last year in Kingston, Ont. He has won the national title three times in the last four years.

The Brier winner will represent Canada at the world men’s curling championship next month in the same Canada Olympic Park venue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

