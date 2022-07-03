July 2, 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his third round match against Greece's Stefanos TsitsipasHANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Around the time that Stefanos Tsitsipas wound up like an old-timey pitcher and tried to drive a soft volley through Nick Kyrgios, you knew how their Saturday night match was going to end.

Tsitsipas was going to fall for it, and Kyrgios was going to get away with it.

By far the most entertaining tennis match played at this Wimbledon, the tennis had almost nothing to do with it.

There was Tsitsipas whacking a ball into the crowd and nearly nailing a spectator. There was Kyrgios demanding more officials - “all of them” - come down and investigate this war crime.

There was Tsitsipas trying to peg Kyrgios with shots and – sign of the way things were going for him – repeatedly missing by a mile. There was Kyrgios serving between his legs.

At its best, tennis is fun. At its worst, it’s even more fun. This was tennis close to its worst.

As multiple slam winner Mats Wilander would tell Reuters on Sunday: “Is it entertaining? Yes. Is it respectful? No.”

Isn’t that the definition of good TV? Yes.

If the match was cringeworthy fun, the press conferences that followed hit further heights of ill temper.

Tsitsipas admitted trying to hit Kyrgios because he had to be “stopped.” He called Kyrgios a “bully” and “evil.” He described the match as a “circus.”

“The constant talking. The constant complaining,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m about to serve and there is a big gap there where there is no tennis being played. We’re there to play tennis, not to have dialogues with other people.”

If Tsitsipas, the world No. 5, was trying to give competitors a detailed instructional on how to beat him, then great job. Otherwise, I’m not sure what the point of this was.

As mental weapons go, Kyrgios’ head games are a hand grenade. He has no trouble pulling the pin, but he doesn’t always manage to throw it in time. He is just as often the victim of his antics as anyone else.

But on Saturday, he knew just how far he’d burrowed into Tsitsipas’ mind, so he kept digging. Unfairly, his press conference was after Tsitsipas’. That allowed him to really get his smirk going at the hapless Greek.

“He’s got some serious issues. I’m good in the locker room. I’ve got many friends. I’m actually one of the most liked,” Kyrgios said. “He’s not liked. Let’s just put that there.”

It’s one thing to call a guy names. It’s another to say he has no friends, especially if that is true. This is where the circus tipped into cruelty. This sort of thing is why Kyrgios can not be dismissed as a clown or a provocateur. He’s something more tricky.

At either end of the fan spectrum, there are two strains of opinion about Kyrgios’ behaviour. Neither of them is strictly correct.

To one group of observers, he is irredeemable and morally deficient.

A few years ago, I met a journalist covering Wimbledon from a wheelchair. They told a story about waiting for a courtesy car to take them to a hotel late one night.

The players sometimes catch rides in the same area. A few had passed through. Then Kyrgios arrived. He saw the journalist - a stranger to him - waiting. He asked if they were alright. Then he wandered off and returned with a car and driver to take them home. Not a great guy to work with, maybe, but clearly someone with a soul.

Then there’s the school that sees Kyrgios’ shenanigans as a positive disruptive force. For these people Kyrgios is a working-class hero - not so much ruffling feathers as grabbing hold of tennis’ most insufferable peacocks and shaking them silly.

This depends on the idea that Kyrgios is a gutsy outsider. But he isn’t. He’s got a fat Nike contract. He’s made US$10-million in prize money. He is the insider par excellence, one who’s so near the centre that he can get away with almost anything. This was the crux of Tsitsipas’ complaint, though he wasn’t able to express it without sounding like a whiner.

Sports loves its binaries. In recent decades, as we grow to know more about athletes (too much, perhaps) those either/ors have become greyer.

We don’t talk any more about heroes (who are one DUI away from ruining ten years of PR smokescreen) or villains (because in our therapized world, no one is actually bad). Nowadays we talk of class acts and anti-heroes.

To honour the 100th anniversary of Centre Court, Wimbledon paraded its past champions on Sunday (including Roger Federer, who semi-committed to returning once more).

You looked up and down that line and, with a couple of exceptions, thought “class act.” It is what typifies winners.

But there is safety in the anti-hero tag. You don’t have to win, and you are often forgiven your trespasses. When you get dinged with that DUI, all you have to do is talk about your pain.

To his credit, Kyrgios refuses to embrace either definition. He’s been given a million chances to be classy, and responds with crassness. Then, given a chance to start droning on about his feelings, he’ll sneer.

“To come in and say I bullied him, that’s soft,” Kyrgios said of Tsitsipas, going in for the third or fourth gouge. “We’re not cut from the same cloth. I go up against guys who are true competitors.”

That isn’t quippy or meme-ready. It’s brutal. The rest of us love to watch a fight, but only if everyone’s in on the joke. When it gets this personal, we flinch. But we always turn back.

Kyrgios may not be your favourite, but you want to see what he does next. The fact that he’s lasted this long suggests he is more in on the act than he lets on. It’s not a shtick, but it also doesn’t feel completely genuine.

Whatever the truth, it’s not the job of athletes to be role models. That’s generally agreed upon. Taken as a group, modern athletes function as a general sampling of human behaviours. Most are pleasant enough. Many are colossally self-absorbed. A few are deeply off-putting. Fewer still seem like genuinely great people. Pretty much like any random bunch of humans.

In the midst of this blandness, Kyrgios is an old-fashioned bad guy. He enjoys your discomfort. There is only one way to stay on his right side - by deferring to him. It can seem like there is no depth to which he will not sink to win.

That is another way of saying he is an optimized professional athlete. Just not the sort that lends himself to simple stories or an easy morality.