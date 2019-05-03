Winger Liam Kay ready to return after lengthy injury absence from Toronto Wolfpack

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Wolfpack and Swinton Lions players square off in Betfred Championship rugby league play Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Toronto. With winger Matty Russell nursing a shoulder injury, Liam Kay looks to return from a lingering ankle ailment as the Toronto Wolfpack host the Bradford Bulls in Betfred Championship rugby league play Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Wolfpack-Amy Stoparczyk MANDATORY CREDIT Amy Stoparczyk/The Canadian Press

The Wolfpack’s mid-season return to Canada also marks a new beginning for winger Liam Kay.

The transatlantic rugby league team’s first training session in Toronto last week was the first of the season for the Irish international, sidelined by a left foot injury in a game against Halifax last August. He was involved in a tackle when his studs caught in the mud and his ankle rolled the wrong way.

“The pressure of three bodies on top of me kind of just made it pop,” he recalled. “I heard it pop and I just knew straightaway.”

Prior to the injury, the 27-year-old Kay was a constant on the Wolfpack team sheet.

Kay made the 19-man preliminary roster for last Sunday’s 52-10 win over Swinton Lions but did not dress. That is expected to change Saturday when Toronto (11-1-0) hosts the Bradford Bulls (8-4-0) at Lamport Stadium.

Kay’s return is timely given winger Matty Russell is nursing a shoulder injury.

It’s been a long road back for Kay, the Wolfpack’s first signing back in July 2016.

“It’s been pretty frustrating really,” said Kay, who broke three bones in his foot and tore an ankle ligament.

His specialist advised rehabilitation in the hope of avoiding surgery. But it didn’t work and, in February they opted for surgery which added to his recovery time.

“It was a bit of bad luck that it didn’t heal itself naturally,” he said wistfully. “A three-month injury has probably turned into a nine-month (absence) unfortunately.”

The good news is Kay is actually a couple of weeks ahead of schedule in his return from surgery.

“I can’t stand watching so I want to push myself to get back playing as soon as possible,” said Kay, whose ankle is still swollen.

“It’s still quite a fat ankle but I’ve been told that I’ll probably have that now for the rest of my career,” he added.

Kay has spent “some long boring hours of rehab” getting his body ready. “Training by yourself is a bit mind-numbing some times but you’ve got to find it within yourself to push through and get to the other side.”

“It’s lovely to be back,” he added. “It’s like a breath of fresh air coming over here from England.”

Toronto’s injury list is still long with Gary Wheeler, Greg Worthington, Gadwin Springer, Adam Higson and Hakim Miloudi among the walking wounded. On the plus side, halfback Joe Mellor is also back training.

The Wolfpack go into weekend play atop the second-tier Betfred Championship standings with a four-point lead over Toulouse, the lone team to beat Toronto this season. Bradford stood fourth, two points behind Toulouse.

It’s Ladies Day at Lamport Stadium, which drew an announced crowd of 9,562 last weekend – a Championship record.

Lamport will host a Major League Rugby game for the first time Sunday when the Toronto Arrows (6-5-0) entertain the San Diego Legion (9-2-1) in a pro rugby union matchup. The Arrows played their three previous home games at York Alumni Stadium.