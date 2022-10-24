Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness yells at his team during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Winnipeg on Oct. 22, 2022. Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed.

Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg’s bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets’ season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg.

It is Bowness’ first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars.

He compiled a 89-62-25 record over 176 games in Dallas, leading the Stars to the Stanley Cup final in 2019-20 before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning.