Winnipeg Jets-Toronto Maple Leafs: This is the rivalry Canada needs right now

This past week, NBC announced in a 1,400-word press release that it would nationally broadcast Wednesday’s Winnipeg Jets-Toronto Maple Leafs game.

Why 1,400 words? Presumably to let Americans know that there is a country to the north and it is populated by people very much like them.

Canada had its usual tiered reaction to any sort of notice from down south – delight; disgust at that delight; and then all of us mutually agreeing that we don’t care one way or the other (we do).

NBC’s decision appeared to catch more notice in Toronto than Winnipeg, since Leafs fans are so highly attuned to auguries that the team has finally defeated its self-imposed curse. Maybe the United States is ahead of the curve on this one? Maybe they’ve seen something?

Or maybe they just recognize quality – and we’re talking about the Jets here.

Eight years into its second life, the Winnipeg hockey team has become a sort of Frankenstein’s monster of the NHL. It’s made up of a little bit of everything and occasionally pulsates with electricity.

They have their budding superstar. They have their cornerstone goalie. They have young upside. They have veteran ballast. The Jets are what your fantasy team would look like if you picked first and your friends weren’t that bright.

You could poke a few holes in the group. They haven’t exactly dominated yet this season.

But they do what elite teams do – obtain results from mediocre play. Bad teams work it the other way around – getting nothing from bursts of quality.

Situated almost perfectly in the country’s middle, you could argue that the Jets are now Canada’s team. Based on very recent history, they are the most successful. They remain the most likely to continue on in that vein, and for a few years.

They’ve managed what is almost impossible for a team in this country – a slow, purposeful build immune to the polarities of hype (when things go right) and hysteria (whenever they go even slightly wrong). In a perfectly fair hockey world, Canadian teams would get an extra draft pick for a “designated talker” – just to take some of the public pressure off everyone else.

The Jets have somehow found the balance. That Wednesday night NBC game in Manitoba was proof of their national supremacy.

Not that the Jets were any good. They weren’t. They largely sleepwalked through the first two periods. The Patrik Laine-Auston Matthews shootout NBC was presumably counting on didn’t materialize. A third-period rearguard action didn’t amount to much aside from making the score respectable.

But Toronto’s victory was greeted in the Amalgamated States of Leafsistan (everything south of Lake Huron) as proof that the war is turning. That was good news for Toronto, because two previous losses in a row had sparked talk of an armistice and possible disbanding of the army.

The reaction in Winnipeg? Shoulder shrugs. Reminders that no one wins anything in October. The general bemusement of a team that’s started the season 6-3-1 and feels like that’s a wash.

“They’re kinda like us,” Jets forward Adam Lowry said of the Leafs. He meant it as a compliment, but it may not be the sort the Leafs enjoy hearing. It feels a little like a pat on the head.

The only real disappointment from the neutral perspective is that the hoped-for rivalry has yet to materialize.

Neither team can reach back to the glory days because a) the Jets did not exist then and b) the Leafs were too busy making a profitable sideline in encouraging other teams to feel glorious.

But this is the fight Canada needs now. If it helps, someone can propose to build a pipeline between the two cities.

Aside from, you know, winning, the current problem with our hockey is that the old enmities have been drained of their juice. Wrung out, even.

The Battle of Alberta has become Connor McDavid pulling a Henry V, but no one else follows him into the breach.

Toronto-Montreal is a museum piece. Ottawa is too busy thinking about its draft needs to worry about hockey – their human resources department is in bad need of elite talent. Vancouver is off on a frolic of its own. They’ll get back to the rest of us once their gap year is over.

Without anyone agreeing that this was the best way forward, Winnipeg has become the big dog of the NHL’s most desirable neighbourhood.

Even the most embittered Canadian hockey fan must have enjoyed watching them strut up and down America’s West Coast last year, reminding people that we’re still up here, playing hockey, and occasionally doing so well in groups.

But there’s only so much civic hockey goodwill to go around in this country. Winnipeg tapped most of it.

Now, for everyone’s good, it’s time to create some hockey ill will.

Winnipeg will get a second chance in Toronto on Saturday night. These home-and-away series put you in mind of the NHL’s good old days, two teams on a train just itching to kick something off in the dining car. Let’s hope a little of that has been brought forward into the chartered plane era.

The NHL used to be good at this. Stripped of fist fighting, no one any longer seems quite sure how to create fan-friendly bad blood without putting someone in the hospital. That’s a challenge for the years to come. It may in some ways be the league’s biggest.

The Jets-Leafs have the obvious wedge-in – the Laine versus Matthews 2016 NHL draft cage match. Maybe this is the weekend it ignites. It better. This will be their last chance before late-May at the earliest.

Owing to the arbitrariness in geography, Winnipeg-Toronto can never be a regular thing. But it can still be great. It’s more than what hockey needs. It’s what the nation wants.