Dalton Schoen has a tough act to follow this season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

His own.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound receiver took the CFL by storm in 2022. The 26-year-old American immediately clicked with Bombers starter Zach Collaros, emerging as the league’s leading receiver (70 catches, 1,441 yards and 16 TDs) en route to being named its top rookie.

Collaros followed suit, being named the CFL’s outstanding player for a second straight season.

The only blemish on their stellar seasons, though, was Winnipeg losing 24-23 to the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup game. However both return as the Bombers chase a fourth straight championship berth and third victory.

Opposing defences will certainly be very well aware of where Schoen is on the field this season however he won’t be their lone concern. Winnipeg native Nic Demski registered career highs in catches (64), yards (772) and TDs (10) and running back Brady Oliveira, also of Winnipeg, ran for over 1,000 yards.

An already potent Bombers offence will be bolstered by the return of receiver Kenny Lawler, who helped Winnipeg win consecutive Grey Cups (2019, ‘21) before spending last season with the Edmonton Elks. However, Lawler starts the season on the suspended list pending resolution of matters related to a 2021 off-field incident, the team announced.

Here’s a look at other players – excluding quarterbacks – worth watching this season. They include: