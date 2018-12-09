Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones tops Kerri Einarson to win fourth Canada Cup curling crown

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones beat Kerri Einarson’s Gimli, Man., 8-5 on Sunday to win her record fourth women’s title at the Canada Cup.

The 44-year-old skip calmly executed a long runback double takeout to score three in the ninth end.

Jones said there was no question the risky shot was worth it.

“It was just the way the score was,” she said. “Trying to hold them to not get two in the last end is challenging, so we thought it was worth the risk.

“I like throwing that shot, it looked good out of my hand and I knew it was going to be close. I just wasn’t sure we would stick the shooter and it stuck around.”

Jones and her team earned $14,000 for winning the final, plus $6,000 for their four round-robin wins. They also earn a bye into the 2021 Road to the Roar Pre-Trials and qualify for a World Curling Federation World Cup event during the 2019-20 season.

Jones was competing in her record-tying 10th appearance in the Canada Cup. She also won the event in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Einarson took home $9,000 for finishing second plus $9,000 for their six round-robin victories.

Einarson, who finished first in the round robin and had a bye into the final, had a chance for two in the first end but missed on a double-takeout attempt and settled for one. Jones missed a chance for three in the second, also narrowly missing a double-takeout try, but got two.

The teams traded deuces in the fourth and fifth ends, Jones got one in sixth and Einarson scored singles in the seventh and eighth.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., played Calgary’s Kevin Koe in the men’s final later Sunday.