With six Olympic medals, Penny Oleksiak’s place in Canadian sports history is assured

Around this time five years ago, Penny Oleksiak was announcing herself as a force on the Canadian sports scene.
Time passes quickly at the Olympics. Only 21, Ms. Oleksiak now carries herself more like a canny veteran. She’s not going to win every time, but she will find a way to surprise you.
On Wednesday, she entered the 200-metre freestyle final as an international afterthought. Most of the prerace consideration was given to Round 2 of the big rivalry in swimming – Australia’s Ariarne Titmus versus America’s Katie Ledecky.
Ms. Oleksiak came out fast. She led after one lap. Then she faded.
But her trademark kick in the final lap carried her past a Chinese swimmer to the most battling sort of bronze. Ms. Titmus claimed gold with an Olympic record of 1 minute 53.50 seconds, edging Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, who finished in 1:53.92, while Ms. Oleksiak posted a time of 1:54.70.
The podium – her second of these Games – made Ms. Oleksiak Canada’s most decorated summer Olympian and tied the record for most Olympic medals by a Canadian. She has six medals total, drawing level with Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen, and could be in for more before this is over.
Even more impressively, she’s managed it in just seven finals. Ms. Oleksiak doesn’t just carry the banner of the contemporary Canadian Olympic team. She made the banner.
It’s hard to remember now, but until her emergence in Rio, Canada’s reputation at the Summer Games was a little like that guy your sister is trying to set you up with. Fine. Totally normal. No glaring red flags.
The previous Olympics – London 2012 – become a snipe hunt for gold, any sort of gold. Trampolinist Rosie MacLennan finally let everyone off the hook on Day 7 – which is forever in Olympic time.
Before that, Beijing trended poorly, as did Athens and Sydney. For a good while there – at least a couple Olympic generations – Canada was tacking toward insignificance outside our own borders at the Summer Games.
Only 16, Ms. Oleksiak pulled the handbrake and turned the country 180 degrees. Solo athletes winning single medals is amazing. Most of the competitors here are constrained by the logistics of their sports and can aspire to no more.
But nothing gets a real head of national steam going like an athlete whose wins multiply over several days. It gives everyone watching a way to orient themselves in the Games, creates appointment viewing, gets the national broadcaster hyped up, allows journalists in place to settle in on the story. Multiple medals from one person is the content catnip of the Olympics.
For the first time in a long time, Ms. Oleksiak provided it.
She didn’t just win four medals. She won them in perfect order. A totally unexpected bronze on the first day. Another bronze the next day, putting people on notice. A silver three days later, creating expectation. And then a remarkable gold on her final solo appearance.
If you wrote it this way, the only studio that would produce would be Disney. It’s too tidy.
But people like tidy stories. Ms. Oleksiak lit up the country.
If Canada came into Tokyo with a bit of a swing in its stride, that is entirely down to her example.
She continued that streak here by pulling the 4x100m relay team to silver on the first day of medals in the pool.
A great deal was made of her professional struggles after Rio. A lot of possibilities for that were mooted. Maybe she was just waiting until we were all paying attention again?
Even when Ms. Oleksiak isn’t winning, she is winning.
Why is the Canadian women’s swim team so much better than the men’s? Well, talent. And the fact that they have seen how it is done from up close. They’ve spent five years training with an Olympic champion.
It’s amazing how effective an example can be. Ms. Oleksiak has served yeoman’s work as that example, for the swim team and beyond.
Her place as one of the great competitors in Canadian history is now assured. Six medals at two Games puts her up there with the legends. Ms. Klassen got her half-dozen in speed skating across two Winter Olympics, while Ms. Hughes’s six came in cycling and speed skating across one Summer and three Winter Games.
Not as impressive as Ms. Oleksiak’s medal haul, but pretty close, is the legacy she leaves in the team. Were she to retire today, she would still be a seminal figure at Paris 2024, where her direct heirs will pick up that banner.
Then there are all the 10- and 11-year-olds who got in the pool after watching her win. Ms. Oleksiak’s influence will continue spinning out for years.
Ms. Oleksiak has at least one event remaining here. She will attempt to defend her 100m freestyle gold.
Her recent form and the rise of other, newer swimmers suggests that is a tough ask. But there are some athletes who have advanced beyond good sense. They don’t win because they should. Sometimes, they win because they shouldn’t.
Ms. Oleksiak is as close as Canada has to one of those.
For dramatic purposes, the best time to prove that would be as close as possible to the end of her run here in Tokyo.
So, clearly, the show is proceeding exactly as it should.
