Atlanta's Freddie Freeman, centre, celebrates the team's World Series championship over the Astros in Houston on Nov. 2, 2021.ANNIE MULLIGAN/The New York Times News Service

After being too nervous to watch the end of the pennant-clinching game, Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos went to more perilous extremes to avoid the finale of the World Series.

While his team was wrapping up a championship over the Astros in Houston with a 7-0 victory in Game 6 on Tuesday night, Anthopoulos was quarantining at home. Despite being vaccinated, he tested positive for COVID-19 on the weekend.

“My kids are fine. My wife is fine,” he told The Associated Press. “We just had our own little World Series party at home.”

At the risk of sounding flip, this has always been Anthopoulos’s MO – a behind-the-scenes guy, an avoid-the-cameras guy. It’s very like him to do an Irish exit right before the biggest moment of his career.

Like the boss, this whole Atlanta team had an odd, retiring aspect to it. It is baseball’s little engine that shouldn’t (but did).

It proved two things this year. First, that you can win big without headlining stars or a lot of advance press.

Atlanta lost Cy Young-calibre pitcher Mike Soroka for the entire season after he retore his Achilles after double surgery. It lost MVP-calibre outfielder Ronald Acuna to a blown ACL in July. And it lost its best starter, Charlie Morton, in the first game of the championship series after he was hit by a comebacker.

If I were an agent thinking about sending a client to Atlanta, the first thing I’d ask about is insurance.

What did Atlanta have instead of stars? It had guys such as Jorge Soler.

Soler is a career .246 hitter Anthopoulos grabbed at the trade deadline in exchange for a Class-A pitcher. He was just chosen MVP of the World Series. The whole outfit has that same island-of-misfit-toys feel to it.

This was a team that won only 88 regular-season games (compared with the Jays’ 91 wins). This was a team that had a losing record at the beginning of August. This was a team that had a strong reputation as weak postseason finishers.

So much for all that. Atlanta’s lesson to the rest of baseball is there is such a thing as too much preparation. Sometimes, things work out best when you’re still patching the hull after the ship has been put to sea.

The other thing Atlanta proved is there is no right way to do things in baseball any more, especially postseason baseball.

If this World Series had a take-away moment, it was Atlanta starter Ian Anderson’s outing in Game 3.

Anderson had a no-hitter going through five innings. That’s when Braves’ manager Brian Snitker pulled him. This goes against every old-timey instinct in baseball. When a guy has a chance to become Don Larsen, you let him.

But with Anderson gone, the real stars of the show could take over – the relievers. So many pitchers threw in so many games, they all started to look like the same guy in different pairs of pants. Ten pitchers a game was the standard.

It got so bad that you couldn’t really say there were “starters” at all, not in the sense we traditionally think of them. There was a guy who started, but he wasn’t always a starter, and he rarely threw more than a couple, three innings.

The final game – a dreary 7-0 Atlanta win that was done after five, turning the Houston crowd to “mute” – featured a major surprise. There was an actual starter (Max Fried) pitching like a starter should (six whole innings). Houston countered with eight pitchers.

The result of this parade in and out of the bullpen, aside from bountiful opportunities for bathroom breaks, were games of appalling length.

Despite not being very close, Game 1 was more than four hours long. Ditto Game 5. Game 2 was the merest suggestion of a game – only 3 hours 11 minutes.

I’m all for taking time to paint the scene, but when a non-elimination baseball game is longer than The Godfather: Part II, it is hard to maintain suspense. The mind starts to wander in strange directions. For instance, what if they just let them have, say, three pitchers.

Three pitchers a team, total. When they switch up, they are picked up in a cart so we don’t have to watch them walking to the mound for the length of an entire ad break. And then go to an ad break.

The baseball was high calibre. There was just too much of it. Or if you look at it another way, too little. I continue to believe this is one of the reasons soccer is the world’s most popular sport – it respects your time.

Two hours flat. That’s it for a soccer game and you know that going in. It’s long enough to fully distract you, but not so long you are spending multiple nights falling asleep on the couch.

Maybe when labour and management are beating each other up this winter, they can also take a serious look at the game’s structural problems as an entertainment product. I wouldn’t hold my breath, but you never know.

Back in the 1970s, 40 million Americans watched the World Series. As a rule, those games were 2½ hours long. Three, max.

Now, the audience is about a quarter the size and game lengths are inflationary. But it still makes oodles of money, so what’s the incentive to change?

That creates an opportunity for smart teams. If baseball won’t tell you how many pitchers you can use, why not use them all? If short games tend to favour stronger opponents, why not bleed them over hours? Who cares if it’s impossible for a neutral fan to stay awake? The goal is to win, not to entertain.

This war of attrition favours the underdog, which is also part of Anthopoulos’s MO. All of a sudden, his type – steady, understated, fond of the bold stroke – seems a lot more fashionable than the usual Ivy League brainiac with a murderer’s row of quants and a gold-embossed chequebook.

Atlanta winning it all (and Tampa nearly doing so the year before) makes superclubs such as the Dodgers and Yankees seem vaguely ridiculous. What good are all those human resources if you can only use one or two at a time?

Maybe there’s a lesson in here for the Jays. It’s probably not “build your team with an eye to the postseason” and “spend all your money on the back end.” Those sorts of lessons seem to change year by year.

What it probably is – and this isn’t much help now – is “you shouldn’t have let Alex Anthopoulos leave.”