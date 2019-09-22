 Skip to main content

Wolfpack advance to promotion showdown with semifinal win over Toulouse

Wolfpack advance to promotion showdown with semifinal win over Toulouse

Neil Davidson
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Australian-born Samoan international Ricky Leutele scored three tries to help the Toronto Wolfpack down Toulouse Olympique 40-24 Sunday and move within one win of promotion to the top-tier Super League.

A stiff defence and better-stocked offence carried the day for the transatlantic rugby league team in the playoff semifinal before a season-high crowd of 9,325 at Lamport Stadium. After a cagey opening, Toronto led 26-6 at the half with Leutele carving his way through the Toulouse defence on the left flank.

Toulouse scored two converted tries in the final five minutes to close the gap.

Extending its win streak to 22 games, Toronto will host the Betfred Championship Grand Final on Oct. 5 with a berth in the Super League on the line.

Toulouse has a second chance and will meet Featherstone Rovers next weekend in the Championship preliminary final to decide who plays Toronto in the Grand Final.

Joe Mellor scored two tries and Josh McCrone, Liam Kay and Chase Stanley added singles for Toronto on a toasty 27-degree Celsius afternoon. Gareth O’Brien kicked four conversions.

