Women’s K4 500-metre team wins Canada’s first gold of Lima Pan American Games

Canada’s women’s K4 500-metre canoeing team brought home the country’s first gold medal of the Pan American Games on Sunday.

The team of Alanna Bray-Lougheed, Alexa Kaien Irvin, Andréanne Langlois and Anna Negulic finished in 1 minute 34.316 seconds.

“We make sure we know the race plan and we follow it, and at the end we debrief and say what we like and what we didn’t like,” Langlois said. “But for this race I would say it was pretty awesome the whole way, so we have nothing to say about it except that it was perfect.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mexico took silver, 0.33 seconds behind the Canadians, and Argentina was third 1.29 seconds back of the winners.

The Canadian men finished just off the podium in the same event, 1.765 seconds back of the gold medalists from Argentina.

Cuba was second and Mexico took bronze, just 0.765 second ahead of Canada’s Dominik Crête, Eric Ellery, Marshall Hughes and Jarret Kenke.

Canadians to watch Monday at the Pan American Games

ELLIE BLACK (GYMNASTICS): The Halifax gymnast started her Pan Ams with a silver in the team competition on Saturday. The all-around final is on Monday. She led Canada with five medals at the 2015 Pan Ams in Toronto

CANADIAN BASEBALL TEAM: Canada opens its tournament against Argentina. The team has won two gold medals in a row at the Pan Ams. Ernie Whitt returns as manager.

MATHEA OLIN (SURFING): The 16-year-old from Tofino, B.C., opens the women’s longboarding competition as surfing makes its Pan Am Games debut. She won gold in this event at the Pan Am Surf Games in 2017

AARON NUSBAUM/MIKE PLANTINGA (BEACH VOLLEYBALL): The Canadian team has advanced to the semis and will face Cuba. Nusbaum played indoor volleyball at Queen’s University in Kingston. Nusbaum and Plantinga have been on the World Tour together since 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MARSHALL HUGHES (KAYAK): After finishing fourth in the men’s K4 500-metre race on Sunday, the kayaker from Waverly, N.S., gets another shot in the K1 1,000 metres.