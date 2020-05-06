 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Woodbine mainstay Mark Casse entering National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame

Saratoga Spings, New York
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sir Winston trainer Mark Casse holds up the August Belmont Trophy after Sir Winston won the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Elmont, N.Y. Casse will be inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/The Associated Press

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame member Mark Casse will be inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame this year.

An Indianapolis native, Casse has been named Canada’s top trainer an unprecedented 11 times during a long run at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

Casse, 59, won two thirds of the American Triple Crown last year with War of Will capturing the Preakness Stakes and Sir Winston prevailing in the Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby is the lone American Triple Crown race Casse has not won.

Casse has won 2,865 career races with purse earnings of more than US$174 million, the ninth-highest all-time total.

Casse, who entered the Canadian hall of fame in 2016, also has won all three legs of the Canadian Triple Crown.

The national hall of fame ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 7.

