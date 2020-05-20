 Skip to main content
// //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Woodbine postpones Pattison International thoroughbred race for a year

Dan Ralph
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Desert Encounter, piloted by jockey Andrea Atzeni, rides the Pattison Canadian International at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Oct. 13, 2018.

Michael Burns/The Canadian Press

The 83rd running of the $1-million Pattison Canadian International is going to have to wait a year.

A source told The Canadian Press that the race, which is Woodbine Racetrack’s top fall events, won’t be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Woodbine Entertainment has not formally made the announcement regarding the International.

Story continues below advertisement

Woodbine Entertainment is scheduled to release its revamped 2020 stakes schedule later Wednesday.

The pandemic forced Woodbine to postpone the April 18 start to its 2020 thoroughbred card.

Live thoroughbred racing will now begin June 6 without spectators.

The Pattison Canadian International was originally scheduled to be run Oct. 18 at Woodbine Racetrack.

According to the source, Pattison will be the presenting sponsor for the Grade 1 $300,000 Northern Dancer, a 1½-mile turf race that will be run Oct. 18 at Woodbine.

The International, also a 1½-mile turf event, has an impressive list of notable winners, including the legendary Secretariat.

The ‘73 American Triple Crown champion capped his illustrious racing career with a dominant 6½-length International victory at Woodbine.

Story continues below advertisement

Bunty Lawless – named Canada’s horse of the half century in 1951 – won in 1938 and ‘41, while Dahlia became the first European-based horse to claim the International in 1974.

Dahlia, bred in the U.S. but raised in France, also became the first horse to win Grade 1 stakes events in England, France, Ireland, Canada and the U.S.

Since 1971, eight horses that have won the International have also capture Eclipse Awards as Champion turf horses that season.

The International annually attracts some of Europe’s top horses but the COVID-19 pandemic has made global travel challenging, to say the least.

Irish-bred Desert Encounter successfully defended his International title last year with a fourth straight victory overall.

Desert Encounter became the first horse since Joshua Tree (2012-13) to win consecutive International races.

Story continues below advertisement

Woodbine Entertainment still plans to run the Grade 1 $600,000 E.P. Taylor Stakes this year as traditionally the 1¼-mile turf event for fillies and mares has been held on the same card as the International.

Starship Jubilee, with Woodbine-based jockey Luis Contreras aboard, won last year’s race.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies