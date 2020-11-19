Woodbine Racetrack jockey tests positive for COVID-19

A jockey based at Woodbine Racetrack has tested positive for COVID-19.

Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement Thursday, but didn’t divulge the identity of the jockey.

As per the organization’s COVID-19 prevention protocols, the jockey won’t be allowed access to the racetrack for at least 14 days while self-quarantining.

Following the self-quarantine, the jockey will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to being allowed to resume racing.

Live racing will proceed as scheduled, Woodbine Entertainment added.