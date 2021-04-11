 Skip to main content
World men’s curling championship resumes amid COVID-19 scare

Donna Spencer
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Scotland skip Bruce Mouat, left, makes a shot as lead Hammy McMillan, centre, and second Bobby Lammie sweep against Team Canada in the qualification round at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, April 9, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The men’s world curling championship playoffs were given the green light to resume Sunday in Calgary after a suspension of games due to COVID-19.

Alberta Health approved the resumption of games, the World Curling Federation said in a statement.

Four participants, including three from non-playoff teams, tested positive for the virus. An athlete from a playoff team who tested positive wasn’t allowed to compete Sunday.

The four did not have symptoms of the illness.

Saturday’s playoff game and a pair of semi-finals were postponed while more testing was conducted.

Athletes, coaches and event officials considered close contacts with the infected athletes tested negative, according to the WCF.

The United States and Switzerland were to meet in a playoff game Sunday morning, followed by afternoon semi-finals involving Sweden, Russia and Scotland and the playoff winner.

The gold and bronze-medal games were scheduled for the same draw in the evening.

The World Curling Federation did not identify before games began Sunday the unfortunate athlete unable to compete

The men’s world championship is the fourth Curling Canada event held in a controlled environment without spectators following the national men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championship.

No positive tests were reported in Canada’s domestic events.

World championship curlers underwent “exit” tests last week in preparation to leave Calgary’s curing bubble.

Shortly after Canada’s Brendan Bottcher was eliminated from world championship contention Friday night, the WCF suspended competition because of three positive tests involving non-playoff teams.

A fourth positive test involving a playoff team athlete wasn’t received until Saturday morning, the WCF said in its statement.

That player subsequently tested negative for the virus in the re-testing round, but that wasn’t enough to clear him to play.

“Despite that negative result, the player who had previously tested positive – and had that result run through confirmatory testing to ensure it was a true positive – will not be able to participate in the remainder of the championship due to Alberta Health regulations,” the WCF said.

