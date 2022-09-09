Henrik Von Eckermann rides King Edward at Spruce Meadows in Calgary on Sept 8.Mackenzie Clark /Handout

Reigning world champion Henrik von Eckermann is at Spruce Meadows in Calgary and has his sights set on Sunday’s event, the showcase $3-million CP International Grand Prix, the richest purse in the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping series.

“I’m here for the money,” the 41-year-old Swedish rider chuckled. “For sure it’s a big grand prix.” Von Eckermann will be riding King Edward, his great 12-year-old chestnut Belgian warmblood gelding. Besides being the reigning world champion, von Eckermann is currently the top-ranked rider in the world by a point-ranking system akin to the ranking system used in Formula One.

Von Eckermann has competed at Spruce Meadows twice before, but “hasn’t been too successful. One time I was second in a big class here, otherwise the results have not been great – so I hope it’s changing this year.”

Von Eckermann will ride a different mount, Nababette Z, in Saturday’s Nation’s Cup, a jumping event in which teams of riders from eight countries around the world compete for the prestigious Cup – and the title that goes along with it.

The Swedish team has come on strong in the past few years. Winning team gold at the Tokyo Olympics and finishing first at the world championships in Herning, Denmark, they are favoured to win at Spruce Meadows.

“We had some great years now with the Olympics and the world championships,” von Eckermann said. “I hope we can keep it up for Saturday. I think we have a very good chance. We have good horses, good riders, and we are very motivated.”

The Canadian Team comprises Amy Millar, Erynn Ballard, Mario Deslauriers and relative newcomer Jacqueline Steffens-Daly.

Canada’s Tiffany Foster, the top-ranked female rider in the world, is noticeably absent from the Nation’s Cup roster.

“I don’t know,” Foster said, when asked why she was not on the team. “It’s up to the chef,” she explained, referring to chef d’équipe Eric Lamaze, who is responsible for selecting and coaching the team.

Amy Millar feels optimistic about the Canadian team’s chances.

“This Nation’s Cup is always very special to us, and this year extra special because of the quality of the teams involved. We are coming off our win last year, which gives us confidence and you never know – the competition is very strong this year, for sure. But we have great horses and great riders, so we will hope for the best.”

Dad Ian Millar will be coming to Spruce Meadows for the weekend.

“He’s enjoyed such a long and wonderful relationship with the Bank of Montreal [sponsors of the Nation’s Cup], and he’s coming to see the Southern family [the founders of Spruce Meadows] and help me out and support Canada,” Amy said.

Ballard was all smiles after her first trip in the international ring on her new horse, Narcotique VH Dingenshof.

“We think for this Nation’s Cup she’s our best shot for a double clear. This was her first experience in the international ring, and she showed me I’ve got nothing to worry about.”

Ballard carries the family torch for show jumping – her grandfather, Bob Ballard, was the former Canadian equestrian team captain in the 1950s.

Germany is not sending a team for the Nation’s Cup, but German rider Gerrit Nieberg, hot off his win in the Aachen Rolex Grand Prix on July 3, is a strong contender for Sunday’s CP International.

“I did the opening class [Thursday] with Ben 431. He was clear, but I didn’t jump in the jumpoff. … I wanted to save his energy. Saturday he has a day off, and then Sunday – I have a good feeling.”

Ben 431, an 11-year-old Westphalian gelding, has been Nieberg’s partner of four years. “He’s really overmotivated. He always wants to do his best if he’s in the ring and show everyone what he’s able to do.”

Ireland’s Conor Swail, the fourth-ranked rider in the world, will be giving the other riders a run for their money. Swail and top mount Count Me In have been on a hot streak, coming off a win at the Dublin Horse Show a few weeks ago and most recently winning Thursday’s $75,000 CANA Cup at Spruce Meadows.

“Now we have a good rest before we have to pull out all the stops on Sunday. Hopefully we’ll be knocking on the door around the top spot.

“We’ve really gelled together over the past year and a bit and I’m really lucky to have him,” Swail said of his horse, known in the barn as Crosby.

“He’s not a big horse but for him it doesn’t matter – he’s able to be so nifty and crafty with his body.”

Competition on Thursday was halted for a moment of silence for the Queen, who was well known for her enduring love of horses.

The competition will be broadcast on Sportsnet, or can be livestreamed from sprucemeadows.com.