World Rugby postpones Langford Sevens and other tournaments in wake of coronavirus

World Rugby has postponed the women’s sevens tournament in Langford, B.C., as well as men’s events in London and Paris due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rugby’s governing body has also cancelled the World Rugby under-20 Championship, scheduled for late June and July in northern Italy — one of the areas hardest hit by the virus.

The Olympic Games repechage qualification tournament scheduled for June is “under review.”

“We are in close dialogue with the IOC relating to the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games rugby sevens qualification, specifically options to replace the final repechage tournament, should that be required,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement. “We have two women’s and one men’s teams left to qualify and are currently considering all options to ensure a fair and credible conclusion to the qualification process.”

Canada has already qualified its men’s and women’s teams for the Tokyo Games.

The postponements means there are no men’s or women’s sevens tournaments on the schedule in advance of the Olympics

The Langford tournament was scheduled for May 2-3, the sixth stop of the eight-event World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series. World Rugby says it has been postponed until later this year.

The men’s events in London and Paris have been provisionally postponed until September.

Some Rugby World Cup 2021 and 2023 regional qualifying events have also been postponed. And the World Rugby Hall of Fame, located in Rugby, England, will be closed until the end of May in line with public health authority directives.

World Rugby had already moved the Hong Kong and Singapore rounds of the World Series from April to October and the women’s Sevens Challenger Series event in Stellenbosch, South Africa.