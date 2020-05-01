World Rugby set to announce election results Saturday, ahead of original May 12 date

World Rugby will announce the results of its election Saturday, rather than May 12 as originally planned.
The race for chairman pits incumbent Bill Beaumont against current vice-chairman Agustin Pichot. Canada backed Beaumont, according to a source granted anonymity because Rugby Canada had not publicly announced the candidate it supported.
Voting started Monday and closed Thursday with results originally to be released May 12 at the World Rugby Council’s annual meeting, to be held by teleconference.
The elections are decided by the World Rugby Council, which has a total of 50 votes. Some unions, like England, South Africa and New Zealand, have three votes while Canada and the U.S. have one vote apiece.
Beaumont and Pichot ran unopposed for their current positions in 2016.
The role of vice-chairman and seven seats on the world governing body’s powerful executive committee are also up for grabs. The positions are all for a period of four years.
Controversy over the Fiji Rugby Union chairman, who withdrew his candidacy for the executive committee in the aftermath of allegations of discriminatory conduct, was a major campaign storyline.
The Fiji Rugby Union is investigating allegations against Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean that were published in Britain’s Sunday Times. The Times reported it had heard “graphic recordings” of Kean using violent and homophobic language when in charge of Fiji’s prison service.
World Rugby said previously that while any allegations “must be validated,” it was `”in the best interests of the sport” that Kean step down from the World Rugby Council and withdraw his executive committee candidacy. Fiji’s seat on the Council will be filled by union CEO John O’Connor.
Beaumont’s nomination for re-election was proposed by the French Rugby Federation and seconded by the Fijian union.
Kean’s nomination for a place on the executive committee was seconded by the French Rugby Federation, whose head is Bernard Laporte — Beaumont’s running partner to become World Rugby vice-chairman.
The race for chairman is the only one that carries any drama since Laporte ran unopposed for vice-chairman and Kean’s withdrawal meant there were seven candidate running for the seven executive committee jobs.
The 68-year-old Beaumont, who served as vice-chairman from 2007 to 2012, is a former England captain and British and Irish Lion who led England in 1980 to its first Grand Slam for 33 years.
The 45-year-old Pichot, the first Argentine to serve as vice-chairman, is a former Pumas captain.
New Zealand, with SANZAAR partners Australia, South Africa and Argentina, support Pichot. However, Beaumont is believed to have the support of the Six Nations group: England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and France.
While Beaumont was favoured to collect the 26 votes he needs to remain chairman, Pichot is believed to have made the race close.