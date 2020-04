The 2020 World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Triathlon Union announced the cancellation Friday, saying the global pandemic has made it impossible to stage the event.

The races were originally scheduled to take place Aug. 17-23.

The 2019 World Grand Final was held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Edmonton has hosted a race on the ITU World Triathlon since hosting the Grand Final in 2014.