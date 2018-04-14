 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Wright-Phillips has goal, assist to lead New York Red Bulls over Montreal Impact

Wright-Phillips has goal, assist to lead New York Red Bulls over Montreal Impact

Harrison, New Jersey, United States
The Associated Press

Montreal Impact head coach Remi Garde was happy with his team’s performance in the first half of Saturday’s game.

He wasn’t as pleased with their second half, however.

Bradley Wright-Phillips had a goal and an assist on as the New York Red Bulls beat the Impact 3-1.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to do better,” said Garde. “We need to play the entire 90 minutes like we played the first 45 minutes. We faced a really good team, a mature group with players that have known each other for a long time.

“On our end, we have potential. We played well in the first half, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (3-2-0) in the fifth minute, beating goalkeeper Evan Bush into the upper right corner. Florian Valot’s takeaway in the middle of Montreal’s side of the field set up Wright-Phillips with an opening from the right side of the 18-yard box.

Romero “Kaku” Gamarra finished Wright-Phillips’ cross in the 57th minute to give New York a 2-1 lead. Wright-Phillips was stopped by Bush but gathered the rebound and fed it to Kaku, who one-timed it into the far corner.

Michael Murillo tapped in Kemar Lawrence’s low cross to cap the scoring in the 76th minute.

Montreal (2-4-0) tied it 1-1 in the 33rd minute on Jeisson Vargas’ free kick, which deflected in off the right post.

“This wasn’t a good performance from the team,” said Impact defender Rudy Camacho. “We were forced to run towards our net a lot because of the spaces left open behind us. We must to find a balance, but we also need to keep our heads high and work.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.