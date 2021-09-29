Yankees trounce Blue Jays 7-2 to take command of wild-card race

Open this photo in gallery New York Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela gestures to his bench after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. The Yankees beat the Blue Jays 7-2 on Sept. 28, 2021. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays got pounded on Tuesday night and made no ground in their quest to secure a playoff spot.

In the most significant week of baseball inside Toronto’s stadium since 2016, the visiting New York Yankees trounced the Jays 7-2 in the first game of a crucial three-game set that will help decide the American League wild-card race.

With five games left to play, the Jays now sit one game behind the Boston Red Sox (who lost to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday) and three games behind the Yankees, who hold top spot for the AL wild card. Action was still unfolding Tuesday night, with Oakland and Seattle also still very much in the race.

Activated off the injured list, Hyun Jin Ryu started for the Jays and took the loss, striking out three in 4.1 innings while allowing six hits and three earned runs. The game was close for a while, until the Yankees bats exploded.

The Jays got Ontario government approval to double the crowd size at Rogers Centre to 30,000 starting Tuesday, roughly 56 per cent of the building’s capacity. So 28,769 fans showed up, representing the best chance the club has had since before the pandemic to generate a home-field atmosphere. But the Jays did little to get them cheering. With the roof open to the Toronto sky on a beautiful, crisp fall night, the building was not packed, nor was the volume ear-splitting. But it was full enough to look cozy and energized, much closer to real fall baseball – something the city has dearly missed.

After a wild up-and-down season, the Yankees had hit their stride just recently, coming to Toronto winners of their last six, including a weekend sweep over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Those three wins catapulted New York into the first wild-card spot – one game up on Boston and two up on Toronto coming into Tuesday’s game. The Bronx Bombers built upon that in Toronto Tuesday.

The Jays too have also had a rollercoaster season. They’ve overcome issues with their bullpen and starting rotation and missed $150-million man George Springer for much of the year. They made home bases in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo before the Canadian government finally let them return to Toronto on July 30.

Tuesday’s high-stakes series kicked off with Ryu on the mound, the lefty’s first game back since he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sept. 17 with a mild neck strain. In his last two starts before that, the South Korean pitcher had allowed 12 runs in 4.1 innings pitched, but he had big successes against the Yankees this season.

Ryu allowed New York two hits in the first inning, but he hunkered down and got the Jays out of it, leaving two Yankees stranded on base.

Things looked promising for the Jays to start as they scored first, with Bo Bichette bringing Springer home in the first inning.

Aaron Judge tied it by crushing a homer to right field. The Toronto faithful booed as the Yankees star rounded the bases.

The Jays pulled ahead again when a Corey Dickerson line drive down the right-field line scored Bichette.

But Ryu got into some trouble in the fifth, putting three on base. An Adam Rizzo single and a Judge sac fly both scored Yankees for a 3-2 lead. Ryu’s day was over.

The noise swelled to its loudest in the bottom of the sixth when Bichette was ruled out on an agonizingly close play at third base that went to video replay. Fans implored that his hand safely dusted the bag, but the call went against Bichette. If called safe, he could have attempted a tying run at the time.

But a three-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton, crushed well into the left-field bleachers, cemented the win for New York in the bottom of the seventh. Gio Urshela’s ninth-inning homer officially made it a rout.

The Jays trotted out a parade of relievers to follow Ryu: Adam Cimber, Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards, Julian Merryweather and Anthony Castro. The Jays didn’t get a hit in the last five innings.

The second game of this series goes Wednesday in Toronto, with Gerrit Cole starting for New York and Jose Berrios for the Jays.