Zlatan Ibrahimovic to remain with Los Angeles Galaxy, source says

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to remain with Los Angeles Galaxy, source says

Anne M. Peterson
The Associated Press
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is staying with the LA Galaxy.

A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the 37-year-old striker will play next season for the Major League Soccer team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Galaxy had not yet formally announced it.

Ibrahimovic made $1.5 million for the Galaxy last season, the first year of a two-year contract. His new deal, according to the person with knowledge of the contract, includes a raise and makes him a designated player.

Ibrahimovic had 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 games last season, his first with the Galaxy. He dropped a video on social media Monday morning with the words, “MLZ I’m not done with you yet.”

There had been persistent rumours linking him to European clubs, including one of his former teams, AC Milan, but Milan confirmed last week that a deal for a loan could not be struck.

Ibrahimovic was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year, beating out D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney. He came to the Galaxy from Manchester United, where he played for two seasons. He made 53 appearances with the club, scoring 29 goals.

The 36-year-old forward is Sweden’s career scoring leader with 62 goals in 116 national team appearances. He is the first player to make Champions League appearances for seven teams, including stints with Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, Juventus and Barcelona.

The deal comes in the midst of a busy off-season for the five-time MLS champion Galaxy, who last week officially named Dennis te Kloese as their general manager.

The club has yet to announce a new head coach after finishing last season under interim coach Dominic Kinnear, who took over after coach Sigi Schmid parted ways with the team.

The Galaxy went 13-12-9 and missed out on the playoffs, squandering a two-goal lead and falling to Houston 3-2 in the final game of the season.

