Ace left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu signs with Toronto Blue Jays

Free-agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed star left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu to a four-year, US$80-million contract.

The 32-year-old Korean led the majors with a 2.32 ERA last season and finished second in National League Cy Young voting, going 14-5 while pitching 182.2 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryu made his first all-star appearance last year, starting for the NL.

The six-foot-three, 255-pound Ryu will become the third Korean-born player to take the field as a Blue Jay.

Ryu immediately becomes the ace of a Jays staff that was constantly in flux last season. He will be introduced at a press conference later today in Toronto.

