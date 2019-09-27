 Skip to main content

Baseball All 10 MLB playoff slots filled; A’s, Rays in, Indians out

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

All 10 MLB playoff slots filled; A’s, Rays in, Indians out

The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, front left to right, Tommy Pham and Tyler Glasnow celebrate in the clubhouse after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and clinched an MLB American League wildcard berth, in Toronto on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

The creative Tampa Bay Rays and the tenacious Oakland Athletics earned playoff spots Friday night, filling out the 10-team field for the Major League Baseball post-season.

Most of the pairings and sites are still to be determined before the playoffs begin Tuesday night with the NL wild-card game. Any tiebreakers that need to be decided on the field would be played Monday.

The Rays, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and the A’s will meet Wednesday night in the AL wild-card game, with the host to be settled. Injury-plagued Cleveland was eliminated with an 8-2 loss at Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

Washington ace Max Scherzer is set to start the NL wild-card game against St. Louis or Milwaukee. The winner of that game will begin the Division Series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against NL West champion Los Angeles.

The same day, Freddie Freeman and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves take on the Central winner, either the Cardinals or Brewers.

The AL division champs — Houston in the West, the Yankees in the East and the Minnesota Twins in the Central — will start the best-of-five Division Series on Friday.

Tampa Bay has the lowest payroll in the majors at $66 million. The Rays pioneered the use of a reliever to start a game for an inning or two, an opener concept that has spread throughout baseball.

“We do some crazy stuff and people scratch their heads a lot,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after a clinching 6-2 win at Toronto. “These guys don’t care. They want to win.”

Cash indicated Charlie Morton will start against the Athletics.

Oakland’s spot was sealed with the Indians’ loss. Several A’s hugged in the dugout before starting their game at Seattle.

Story continues below advertisement

The Athletics overcame several injuries to their pitching staff to return to the post-season for the second straight year.

Boston, which won the World Series last year and had the majors’ top payroll this year at $228 million, never recovered from a slow start and missed out.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter