New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (77) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. on Feb. 26.Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Andres Chaparro hit a home run and had two RBIs as the New York Yankees handed the Toronto Blue Jays their first loss of the pre-season 9-5 on Sunday.

Brandon Lockridge and Jesus Bastidas also drove in two runs apiece for New York.

Starting pitcher Jhony Brito struck out two batters and gave up three hits in two innings of action.

LJ Talley hit a three-run homer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run blast for Toronto, which scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning. Starter Tim Mayza pitched just one inning, giving up three hits and one run.

The Blue Jays opened the pre-season with a 9-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Toronto next plays the Atlanta Braves on Monday afternoon.