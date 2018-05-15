A’s catcher Maxwell ineligible to enter Canada for Jays series due to legal trouble: report

Open this photo in gallery In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics' Bruce Maxwell is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics are not expected to bring Bruce Maxwell with them for an upcoming road series against the Toronto Blue Jays because the catcher’s legal troubles could prevent him from crossing the border.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, Maxwell is considered ineligible for entry under Canadian immigration guidelines because he has not been sentenced following his April 13 plea agreement stemming from an assault charge.

Maxwell’s has agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct after being indicted Nov. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. The charges stem from an Oct. 28 incident in Scottsdale, Ariz., in which Maxwell was accused of pulling a gun on a food delivery person.

Maxwell’s sentencing is set for June 4.

According to the Chronicle, the A’s will have to send Maxwell to triple-A Nashville for 10 days in order to bring another catcher to Toronto for the four-game series starting Thursday.

Maxwell is hitting .211 with three runs batted in this season as the backup to starting catcher Jonathan Lucroy.