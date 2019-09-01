 Skip to main content

Baseball Astros ace Verlander tosses no-hitter against Blue Jays as Houston wins 2-0

Tim Wharnsby
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Justin Verlander (35) of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch in the first inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sept. 1, 2019 in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander threw his third career no-hitter Sunday as Houston defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.

Verlander struck out 14 batters with one walk over 120 pitches to no-hit Toronto (55-83) for the second time in his career. He also threw a no-hitter against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 7, 2011.

Verlander (17-5) coaxed Brandon Drury to ground out to short for the first out of the bottom of ninth, then struck out Reese McGuire and got a ground out to third from Bo Bichette for the final out. His teammates mobbed him on the field when the final out was made.

Verlander struck out the side in the eighth inning and retired the last 25 batters he faced in a 79-strike performance.

The Astros (89-49) broke a scoreless tie to give their Cy Young candidate some run support with a two-run homer from Canadian Abraham Toro in the ninth inning.

Alex Bregman greeted Blue Jays closer Ken Giles (2-3) with a bloop double down the right-field line over the head of Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak. He advanced to third base after Aledmys Diaz’s long fly ball to centre.

Toro, from Longueuil, Que., then delivered the decisive blow with two out, crushing a two-run homer to left for his second this season.

After a one-out walk to Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio in the first inning, Verlander retired the next 25 batters for his first no-hit performance since he accomplished the feat with the Detroit Tigers against Toronto in 2011.

Verlander’s first no-hitter was on June 12, 2007 against the Milwaukee Brewers, also with Detroit.

This was the fourth no-hitter this season and first since Astros pitchers Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski combined on a 9-0 no-hit win on Aug. 3.

It was the 303rd no-hitter in MLB history.

Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font, relievers Sam Gaviglio and Zack Godley combined on a three-hit effort through eight innings. Font allowed a two-out walk to Bregman in the first and a leadoff double to Diaz in the second inning in his two scoreless innings.

Gaviglio retired nine in a row in his three innings. Godley retired the first four batters he faced, but jumped into a jam in the sixth inning.

He allowed a one-out single to centre from Yordan Alvarez, who moved to second when Diaz was hit by a pitch. Alvarez reached third base, tagging up on Toro’s fly ball to centre. But Alvarez was stranded after Godley rallied to get Josh Reddick to ground out to short on a nine-pitch at-bat.

