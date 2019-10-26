Astros climb back into World Series with win over Nationals

Open this photo in gallery Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals in game three of the World Series at Nationals Park. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Friday night’s ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Buzz Aldrin.

Before the toss, Aldrin opened his suit jacket and spun around.

U.S. president Donald Trump has said he doesn’t want to do first-pitch duties here because he looks too bulky in body armour. Aldrin’s gesture read as, “Look, ma, no armour.”

Having made what appeared to be a small dig, Aldrin then threw up one of the worst first pitches of all time. It was more a shotput than a throw – twenty feet wide and thirty feet short.

On the one hand, Aldrin is 89 years old and has been to the moon.

On the other hand, if you’re going to mock another guy for not being macho enough, you really have to reach home plate.

In the way these things sometimes can be, it seemed portentous. First, the toughest guy in Washington blows it. Then, for the first time in this World Series, the Houston Astros show up. It ended 4-1.

Washington now leads this World Series 2-1, and there’s no rest for the wicked. Game 4 goes Saturday night.

It’s been a very bad week for the best team in baseball. Their assistant GM did something incredibly stupid and got fired for it. The rest of the front office tried to cover it up, and some of them will probably end up going as well. Their two best starters looked depressingly average. Their line-up went cold. There was some question of a total collapse. Had they lost Game 3, it was inevitable.

Instead, Houston went back to basics. Hit better, field better and pitch better than your opponents.

This wasn’t one of the Astros wood-chipper performances. They didn’t chew Washington up. Instead, it was more of a chisel job. Little knicks delivered one after the other. A run here and a run there. A strikeout here and a strikeout there.

Two things were different this time out.

For the first time in this post-season, Zach Greinke looked like all the money he earns. The Nationals made Asdrubal Cabrera a surprise inclusion specifically because he hits Greinke so well – a .432 lifetime average on a fat sample size.

Cabrera had a hit his first at-bat. His second time around, he arrived with two outs and the bases loaded. Greinke struck him out.

Greinke famously doesn’t show much emotion, or speak in full sentences. But you could see that got him feeling pretty good about himself.

On the other side, Anibal Sanchez was sent out for Washington. Sanchez is not one of Washington’s big three starters, but he is better than a distant fourth.

He wasn’t bad on the night. He just wasn’t as good as he had to be. He leaked runs in the four of the five-plus innings he pitched.

Near the end of his outing, you could see the easygoing Venezuelan’s frustration mounting. He threw a strike on the corner. It was called a ball. The next pitch was a strike at the bottom of the zone. That was also called a ball. Sanchez advanced menacingly off the mound and appeared to say, “What was that?” You’re never going to get the answer you want to hear when you ask that.

The next pitch ended up an RBI single. It was that sort of night. Washington made a few little mistakes and had no luck. Houston made no errors and had a great deal of it.

This didn’t feel like a great swing of momentum. Rather, it felt more like a palate cleanser.

Now, the World Series can start. Spotting Houston a game seems a way to even things up. If you had to ballpark the odds right now, you’d probably call them 50/50.

The Nationals will send out their fourth starter, Patrick Corbin. The Astros had not decided who was going for them before Game 3 started – an indication that if they’d lost they were going hell bent for leather and maybe breaking a few elbows in the process.

Now it gets complicated. Are we still in the feeling-out stage, or the win-or-die phase?

The history of teams coming back from 3-1 down is poor. But the effect of winning two games away, and then losing two at home is devastating. Ask the Milwaukee Bucks.

So, that makes Saturday’s Game the pivot point of this series. It’s also the game that will let us know if we’re in for a fall classic, or a fall walkover.