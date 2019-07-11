 Skip to main content

Baseball Astros’ Jake Marisnick suspended two games for violent home-plate collision with Lucroy

ARLINGTON, Texas
The Associated Press
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, collides with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy while trying to score during the eighth inning of a game on July 7, 2019, in Houston.

David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

The suspension was announced Thursday before the AL West-leading Astros played a series opener at Texas in their first game after the All-Star break. Marisnick also was fined.

Lucroy was carted off the field last Sunday after the collision at the end of the eighth inning of a game at Houston the Astros won 11-10 in 10 innings. The Angels catcher sustained a concussion and broken nose. Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a crew chief review.

Marisnick said afterward that it was a “bad play” and that he hoped Lucroy was OK. He also posted on his Twitter later that he “made a split second decision at full speed” and he felt awful that another player got hurt.

