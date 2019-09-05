 Skip to main content

Baseball Astros pitcher Aaron Sanchez to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Astros pitcher Aaron Sanchez to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Kristie Rieken
HOUSTON
The Associated Press
Houston Astros pitcher Aaron Sanchez works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game on Aug. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Ben Margot/The Associated Press

Astros right-hander Aaron Sanchez will have surgery on his throwing shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.

Sanchez hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20 because of what the team said was a sore right pectoral muscle. The team had expected him to return this season, but general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday morning that he would have the unspecified procedure on his right shoulder next week and wouldn’t return this year.

Sanchez was acquired from Toronto on July 31 and combined with three relievers to throw a no-hitter in his first start for the Astros on Aug. 3.

Also on Thursday, Luhnow said that outfielder George Springer has been diagnosed with a mild concussion and will miss a few games. Luhnow said he expects Springer to return early next week. Springer was carted off the field on Tuesday after his head hit the wall after he made a catch against the Brewers.

