Astros top Jays as Garcia earns fifth straight win

Jose Altuve led off the game with a home run, rookie Luis Garcia earned his fifth straight win and the Houston Astros beat Toronto 6-3 Sunday, finishing the Blue Jays’ first homestand of the season in Buffalo.
Chas McCormick also homered, Yuli Gurriel had three hits and Alex Bregman scored twice as Houston won for the sixth time in eight games.
The Blue Jays went 3-2 to open their residency at the home of their Triple-A affiliate. Toronto was 10-11 while hosting home games at its spring training site in Dunedin, Fla., to begin the year.
Garcia (5-3) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out eight, raising his season total to 68 to tie for the lead among American League rookies with Detroit’s Tarik Skubal.
Ryan Pressly worked the ninth inning to earn his ninth save.
Altuve sent a drive just inside the left-field foul pole for his 19th career leadoff homer. McCormick opened the second with his fifth homer and Kyle Tucker had a two-run single in the third off Steven Matz (6-3).
Altuve also made back-to-back sharp plays to stop Toronto in the third. The all-star second baseman fielded a grounder by Marcus Semien and threw out Danny Jansen at third – Jansen did not return to the game after straining his right hamstring on the play.
The next batter, Bo Bichette, hit a hard grounder to Altuve’s left that he stopped with a dive, then got the out at first.
Matz allowed eight hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings.
Teoscar Hernandez had a run-scoring grounder and Randal Grichuk singled home a run for the Blue Jays.
Atkins said left-hander Ryan Borucki (forearm flexor) has taken the next step in his progression and has had “a positive few days.” Third baseman and outfielder Cavan Biggio (sprained spine ligament) and RHP Thomas Hatch (elbow) were both slated to make rehab appearances Sunday for Triple-A Buffalo in its game against Syracuse in Trenton. Atkins described the progress of outfielder George Springer (quad strain) as “extremely encouraging” but did not have a timeframe for a return. ... Right-hander Julian Merryweather (oblique) has started a throwing routine.
Toronto has Monday off, then goes to Chicago for a three-game set against the White Sox, with LHP Robbie Ray (3-2, 3.57) facing LHP Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.98) in Tuesday’s opener.