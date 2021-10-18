Atlanta Braves beat Los Angeles Dodgers in another walk-off to grow NLCS lead

Open this photo in gallery The Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a game-winning RBI single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/The Associated Press

The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead.

Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen. Seager tried for a backhand snag, and the ball went under his glove into the outfield.

Dansby Swanson raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate, in a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory.

The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.

Seager and Atlanta’s Joc Pederson traded two-run homers – Pederson adding to his “Joctober” lore with his third homer of this post-season and first off his long-time team – before Chris Taylor put the Dodgers ahead again with a two-run hit in the seventh. Los Angeles again wasted chances, going 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and dropping to 2 for 18 in the series.

Six outs away from tying the series, the Dodgers brought in expected Game 4 starter Julio Urias to protect the lead before turning it over to Jansen in the ninth.

The 20-game winner couldn’t get it done. Rosario led off with a single and wisely tagged up to move up to second on Freddie Freeman’s fly out to left.

Ozzie Albies lined one to right for another hit off Urias. Rosario zipped around third as base coach Ron Washington sent him home, just beating the throw with a brilliant slide that avoided the swipe by catcher Will Smith.

Then it was Riley, the Game 1 star, coming through again. He ripped a double to wall in right-centre, bringing Albies all the way around from first with the tying run.

Travis d’Arnaud led off the ninth with a broken-bat single to centre on a 101 mph pitch from Brusdar Graterol and was replaced by pinch-runner Cristian Pache. Swanson tried to move Pache along with a bunt, only to have the attempted sacrifice result in a force-out at second when Seager made a backhand stop on Graterol’s bounced, offline throw.

But Swanson managed to get to second himself when Guillermo Heredia grounded out to third base. The Dodgers turned to their closer to face Rosario, who connected on the very first pitch for the fifth walk-off in 23 post-season games this year.

Braves closer Will Smith picked up the win with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, breathing a big sigh of relief when Trea Turner’s drive was caught at the base of the wall in left.