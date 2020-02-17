 Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves give GM Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitker contract extensions

ATLANTA
The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos answers questions at a press conference in Atlanta on Oct. 10, 2019.

Alyssa Pointer/The Associated Press

Braves manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff were given one-year contract extensions through the 2021 season on Monday.

Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was extended for three years through the 2024 season and given the additional title of president of baseball operations.

The Braves have won back-to-back NL East titles under Anthopoulos and Snitker.

The 42-year-old Anthopoulos joined the Braves following the 2017 season after two seasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ vice-president of baseball operations and six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays’ general manager.

“Since he joined the organization, Alex has continued the winning tradition that Braves fans have come to expect,” Braves chairman Terry McGuirk in a statement.

The 64-year-old Snitker led the Braves to 97 wins last season. He is entering his fourth season as manager and his 44th season in the organization. He was was hired as interim manager in May 2016 when Fredi Gonzalez was fired, and the interim tag was removed that October. Atlanta gave him a two-year contract in October 2018 that included a club option for 2021. Snitker’s record in the major leagues is 318-292.

“Winning consecutive division titles illustrates the leadership and impact of Brian and his staff,” Anthopoulos said.

Snitker’s staff includes catching coach Sal Fasano, pitching coach Rick Kranitz, bullpen coach Marty Reed, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, third base coach Ron Washington, bench coach Walt Weiss, first base and outfield coach Eric Young Sr. and assistant hitting coach Jose Castro.

