Auction of Bautista bat-flip ball nears its end

Open this photo in gallery Jose Bautista throws his bat in the air after hitting a three-run homer in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the American League Division Series on Oct 14, 2015 in Toronto. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The clock is ticking on the auction of Jose Bautista’s bat-flip ball and its consignor is anxious to see where it winds up.

Bidding on the ball from Bautista’s three-run homer in Toronto’s wild 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series closes late on Friday. The price has risen from the reserve bid of US$3,500 on Jan. 4 to over $14,000 four weeks later.

The anonymous Canadian consignor wants the ball to stay north of the border, but he has a plan to have it help baseball fans in this country if it doesn’t.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it gets to that high-dollar amount, I hope there’s somebody in Canada that sees the importance of it being here,” said the spokesperson for the small group that owns the ball. “We made the decision to take some of the money and make a donation to Robbie Alomar’s foundation. We want to keep the ball safe here and if not, we’re going to give some money to them and let them do what they do.

“But I hope a big business or a big CEO steps up and buys it and puts it on display for the fans. That’s what we really want. We want it to come back here and let the fans see it.”